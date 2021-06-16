Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The Wait Is Over! Smiles Are Back!

Wednesday, 16 June 2021, 6:03 am
Press Release: McCain

McCain is giving us plenty to smile about with the return of its much-loved snack – SMILES! Our new-and-improved MINI SMILES are just as lovable and now ready in half the time too.

After years of public pressure to bring back SMILES, McCain has answered the call with a new fan favourite to once again take pride of place in your freezer.

McCain Foods Marketing Manager for Potato, Nicole Doolette says “The public asked, we listened and McCain is proud to announce the iconic fun and crunchy return of SMILES.

The return of SMILES gives new generations the chance to enjoy this delicious potato snack. SMILES are perfect as a snack or a simple side to lunch or dinner.

“The whole team is excited to have SMILES back on shelves as part of our innovative new Quick Cook range created to cook fast with no compromise. The range includes three products: Shoestring and Straight Cut fries and of course MINI SMILES – all with half the cook time of comparable existing McCain products.

“It’s so special that parents will now get to enjoy their favourite childhood snack with their kids. We’re sure that our new-and-improved SMILES will delight fans of old and new,” says Nicole.

SMILES may have been gone for 12-years but were definitely not forgotten. SMILES fans
took to social media to petition McCain Foods to bring back their favourite snack. Over
the years pressure built and a Buzzfeed poll even saw a staggering 97 per cent of
respondents answering ‘Yes, duh!’ for McCain to bring SMILES back!

The relaunch of this beloved snack has not gone unnoticed with an endless stream of fan feedback including; “Grandma used to buy these for lunch”; “I’ve been waiting for these to come back for years”; “...these are my childhood dream” and “Takes me back to wine nights when the kids were young”.

McCain Quick Cook MINI SMILES, Shoestring and Straight Cut RRP $4.50

Available at Coundown, New World & Pak’nSave supermarkets nationwide.

@mccain_nz @McCainNZ #McCainQuickCook #McCainMiniSmiles

