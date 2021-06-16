Concerned And Nervous, But New Zealand Drivers Stay Calm With Cyclists On The Road

Study by Dash Cam manufacturer Nextbase finds 99% of New Zealand drivers provide at least 1 metre gap when passing a cyclist on the road

New Zealand drivers are respectful when passing cyclists, with just 1% of drivers admitting they don’t provide the legal minimum 1 metre gap when passing cyclists. This is despite 30% of New Zealand drivers admitting they are concerned when they see a cyclist on the road, with 28% saying they are nervous when they see a cyclist.

But cyclists on the road do agitate many New Zealand motorists, with 21% annoyed and 17% frustrated by cyclists on the road. Men are far more likely to react with rage (7%), compared with women (2%). Men’s driving behaviour is far more likely to be positively impacted when driving with their partner, with 38% of men indicating they are far more likely to drive safer if they are with their partner, compared to 23% of women indicating likewise.

The surprising findings come from research commissioned by the world’s market leading Dash Cam manufacturer, Nextbase, who are getting into the minds of New Zealand’s motorists to understand the relationship between cyclists and motorists.

Nextbase, who launched in Australia and New Zealand in September 2020, undertook the same study in Australia, where they found Australian drivers are equally likely to be nervous when they see cyclists however 27% of Australian drivers are frustrated when they see cyclists on the road compared to just 17% of New Zealand drivers.

Just 9% of New Zealand drivers are happy when they see a cyclist on the road. Two-thirds of New Zealand drivers provide between 1-2 metres when passing cyclists on the road, with a further 32% providing more than 2 metres of space when passing.

Nextbase Managing Director, Richard Browning said: “The safety of all road users must always be front of mind for drivers, something we at Nextbase are very passionate about. Sharing road space and safely passing cyclists is of utmost importance, and it is pleasing to see New Zealand drivers are providing a safe distance when passing cyclists.

“We share the road with cyclists and they deserve to feel as protected as we do while going about their day. Sometimes road rules and cycle paths can be a little unclear, so when an incident does occur it can be difficult to underpin what happened and why. A Dash Cam alleviates this problem and helps keep everyone safe.

“We know 1 in 4 New Zealanders believe that it should be mandatory for all road users to have a Dash Cam installed in their car, allowing them to record what they witness on the road. A Dash Cam can make all road users accountable for their actions and lead to a safer environment. We urge motorists to be patient and safe when passing other road users.”

This is the second study in a year commissioned by Nextbase to better understand Australasian road safety behaviour. Recently, Nextbase revealed 54% of New Zealanders would drive safer than usual if they were transporting fragile items, compared to only 30% taking the same precautions as a result of having their spouse or partner in the car.

