FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Wins BLI 2021 Pro Award From Keypoint Intelligence

AUCKLAND, 29 June, 2021 — FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia pacific Pte. Ltd has won a Buyers Lab Inc (BLI) 2021 Pro Award from Keypoint Intelligence for the Versant 3100i Press. The Versant 3100i offers efficiency, a strong colour-matching performance and an automated setup with minimum user intervention.

With a swift print speed of 100 pages per minute Note 1 and 2,400 dpi output resolution, this robust yet versatile production press delivers vibrant images with various creative finishing options. It can also handle a wide variety of paper types, both long and heavy weight.

With the ability to conduct image quality correction and auto-registration, the need for manual checks is reduced which boosts productivity and prevents job disruption.

According to Keypoint Intelligence, the GX Print Server 2, is proven to be intuitive to use, with an excellent media stock library, timeline viewer, and a variety of remote management options.

The Versant 3100i Press, delivers high levels of engine efficiency while still maintaining an average mean DeltaE00 colour drift of only 1.8 across more than 46,000 clicks over their six production-length test runs spanning coated, uncoated, and textured stocks from 80 gsm up to 300 gsm.

The device gained a five-star rating for excellent colour matching and colour memory.

“We are elated and proud of the recognition given to the Versant 3100i Press. It has proved its mettle since the launch in October 2020 with its outstanding performance of 37% growth in the Entry Production Colour High category,” shared Scott Mackie, General Manager, Graphics Communication Services Business, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd. “This recognition has further affirmed our commitment to delivering value and unlocking customer potential in the region and cemented our market leader position Note 2 in this segment.”

Note 1 - When using 52 to 300 g/m 2 A4 non-coated paper

Note 2 – Ranking based on IDC HCP Tracker 2021Q1

