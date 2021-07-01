Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Pioneering Christchurch Businessman Honoured

Thursday, 1 July 2021, 5:47 pm
Press Release: Ryman Healthcare

New $200 million Christchurch retirement village named in honour of Kevin Hickman ONZM

Pioneering Christchurch business leader Kevin Hickman has had a new retirement village named in his honour.

Kevin, who co-founded Ryman Healthcare in 1984 with John Ryder, has seen his idea grow into one of New Zealand’s most successful businesses, providing beautiful homes, comfort and security for thousands of Kiwis and Australians.

Ryman employs 6,100 people and its 42 villages in New Zealand and Victoria are home to more than 12,500 residents.

Ryman Healthcare names its villages in honour of significant locals, and Group Chief Executive Gordon MacLeod said it was fitting the new Riccarton Park village would be known as the Kevin Hickman Retirement Village.

“Kevin’s impact on the lives of older people has been profound. He played a huge part in pioneering the retirement village industry in New Zealand, he challenged the status quo and worked tirelessly to raise standards of care and enhance quality of life for older people.

“His idea has grown into a multi-national company with assets of $9 billion, which has provided wonderful homes and care for thousands of people for 37 years. We wouldn’t be where we are today without Kev. So, who better to name a village after?’’

Kevin Hickman said he was delighted to have a village named after him.

“It is a real thrill for me, and I will enjoy watching the village develop – I’m sure that all the residents will love their new homes. It has fantastic views of the Southern Alps and also the racecourse, so it is a wonderful location.’’

Kevin is an award-winning athletics coach, and he was named New Zealand Athletics Coach of the Year in 1999. He was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2016 for his services to aged care and sport and was inducted into the Business Hall of Fame last year.

The new village borders Riccarton Park racecourse which reflects one of Kevin’s other passions – thoroughbred horses.

When he retired from Ryman in 2006, Kevin concentrated on developing his Matamata horse stud Valachi Downs. Valachi Downs is home to the 2012 New Zealand Derby winner Silent Achiever.

The village on Steadman Road welcomed its first residents earlier this year and is growing fast. It will eventually be home to more than 300 residents.

About Kevin Hickman:

Kevin Hickman, ONZM, co-founded Ryman Healthcare in 1984 with John Ryder.

Kevin was born in Westport and grew up in Darfield and Rakaia, and left school to join the New Zealand Police in Christchurch.

He rose quickly through the ranks and became a detective.

A serial entrepreneur, he left the police force in the early 1980s to set up his own investigations business, with John Ryder providing accountancy advice.

He and John hit it off, and they went into business together, owning a string of companies ranging from a backpackers’ hostel to a chain of garden centres.

In 1983 Kevin was called in to investigate a resthome fire in Christchurch, and he did not like what he saw.

In those days there was little in the way of dignity or privacy for residents, and he decided he’d never want to see his mum living in a similar place. He saw an opportunity to do much better.

He and John formed Ryman Healthcare – formed out of a combination of their names – with the idea of providing care that “had to be good enough for mum.’’

Highly competitive, Kevin pioneered a whole lot of firsts in the New Zealand retirement industry, and Ryman Healthcare grew to become the largest operator in the industry with assets of more than $9 billion.

A keen sportsman and athletics coach in his spare time, Kevin was named New Zealand Athletics Coach of the Year in 1999.

In 2006 he retired as Managing Director of Ryman but remained a board director until 2018.

His retirement from Ryman freed him up to concentrate on building his Matamata thoroughbred horse stud, Valachi Downs, with his wife Joanna.

Their thoroughbred filly Silent Achiever won the New Zealand Derby in 2012.

In 2016 Kevin was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to aged care and sport, and in 2020 he and John Ryder were inducted into the Business Hall of Fame.

Kevin lives in Christchurch with his wife Joanna and he retains a strong interest in Ryman Healthcare.

About Ryman: Ryman Healthcare was founded in Christchurch in 1984 and owns and operates 42 retirement villages in New Zealand and Australia. Ryman villages are home to 12,000 residents, and the company employs 6,100 staff.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ryman Healthcare on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



ComCom: Statement Of Unresolved Issues Released For Trade Me’s Application To Acquire Homes.co.nz

The Commerce Commission has released a Statement of Unresolved Issues relating to Trade Me Limited’s application for clearance to acquire PropertyNZ Limited.
PropertyNZ Limited owns and operates the homes.co.nz website, while Trade Me owns and operates the Trade Me Property website... More>>


MBIE: Evaluation Of The Earthquake-prone Building System

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment’s first evaluation of the earthquake-prone building system shows that the system is working well overall, and provides useful information on how it can be further improved... More>>


Air New Zealand: Flying Year-round To Popular Queensland Destinations

Air New Zealand is moving to year-round direct flights on its Auckland-Cairns, Auckland-Sunshine Coast and Christchurch-Gold Coast routes under an agreement with the Queensland Government... More>>



ASB: Back My Build Tops $2 Billion In Lending For New Build Houses

In just over a month since ASB launched its special Back My Build home loan rate to boost housing supply and help Kiwis onto the property ladder, the bank has received applications for more than $2 billion in lending to support the construction of 3,000 new homes... More>>


Banking: Westpac New Zealand To Remain Part Of Westpac Group

Westpac New Zealand Limited (WNZL) remains part of Westpac Group following a decision for the two businesses not to demerge. Westpac Group Chief Executive Officer, Peter King, said: “After a detailed review, we believe a demerger of the WNZL business would not be in the best interests of shareholders... More>>

Mercury: Enters Into Binding Agreements To Acquire Trustpower’s Retail Business

Mercury NZ Limited (Mercury) has announced that it has entered into binding agreements with Trustpower Limited (Trustpower, NZX:TPW) to acquire Trustpower’s retail business for NZ$441 million... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 