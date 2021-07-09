Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

Friday, 9 July 2021, 8:49 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission has today released an open letter to the fuel industry outlining the Commission’s role and expectations of fuel businesses ahead of a new regulatory regime taking effect on 11 August 2021.

The letter comes after the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) published regulations yesterday further detailing the requirements on fuel businesses under the Fuel Industry Act 2020.

Commission Chair Anna Rawlings said the Commission is reaching out to businesses in the fuel sector to discuss its enforcement and monitoring role under the Act and to help them understand how the new rules apply to them.

“We expect that fuel businesses will comply with the requirements of the Act from the time those requirements come into force on 11 August,” she said. “We encourage parties that may be affected to seek legal advice to ensure they understand the rights and obligations that apply to them.”

The features of the Act that affect businesses in the fuel industry from 11 August 2021 are:

  • Terminal gate pricing – Wholesale fuel suppliers must publish a spot price for their fuel at storage terminals and are generally required to sell fuel to any wholesale customers that want it at that price, even if they’re competitors.
  • Wholesale contract rules – These will limit the use of restrictive terms in wholesale contracts, freeing up wholesale customers like distributors and petrol stations to shop around for a better deal.
  • Dispute resolution – The Act provides a process for wholesale fuel suppliers and their wholesale customers to resolve disputes about wholesale contracts and terminal gate price rules.

The Commission can seek court-imposed penalties of up to $5 million if fuel businesses do not comply with these new rules.

Additional rules that are scheduled to take effect from February 2022 will make fuel pricing more transparent for motorists and help the Commission monitor and report on how competition in fuel markets is evolving. These are:

  • Retail fuel price boards – Petrol stations will have to display the standard prices of all fuels they sell on price boards to inform motorists before they pull in to the forecourt and help them compare prices.
  • Information disclosure requirements – Fuel businesses will need to disclose key information to the Commission to help it monitor and report on the competitive performance of fuel markets.

The Government introduced the Fuel Industry Act following the Commission’s 2019 fuel market study, which found a number of shortcomings in the competitiveness of fuel markets in New Zealand.

Ms Rawlings said the new regulatory regime is focussed on promoting greater competition in fuel markets – in particular, the wholesale market – for the long-term benefit of fuel consumers.

The requirements on industry participants are set out in the Fuel Industry Act 2020 and further detailed in the Fuel Industry Regulations 2021, which were developed by MBIE and gazetted yesterday.

An infographic explaining the new regulatory regime is on the Commission’s

website

 

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


TVNZ: Announces Multi-year Content Rights Deal With NBCUniversal

TVNZ has announced an extensive multi-year content deal with NBCUniversal (NBCU) for the rights to air premium international content from the leading media and entertainment company on TVNZ OnDemand and TVNZ’s free-to-air channels... More>>



NIWA: NZ's Warmest June On Record

The June Climate Summary is attached - and although today may be a little chilly, last month was the warmest June on record for the country. The average temperature was 2.0°C above average - that is the 13th time that has happened since 1909... More>>


Talley's: Welcomes WorkSafe Review, Initiates Independent Investigation

Talley’s CEO Tony Hazlett welcomes a WorkSafe review into the health and safety practises at its facilities, with the company also undertaking a separate independent investigation. Hazlett said the company has written to WorkSafe today and offered the company’s full cooperation... More>>


Paymark: A Wave Of Spending At Home

Paymark figures reveal a continued mixed retail sector. Underlying spending through Accommodation merchants across the network in the June quarter was $0.3 billion, up 162.5% on the same quarter last year... More>>


Utilities Disputes: 2021 Annual Report - Consumer Contacts On The Increase

Utilities Disputes (UDL) is a free and independent dispute resolution service that resolves consumer complaints about electricity, gas, water, and broadband installation on shared property. It has just released its annual report for 2021 which shows the cases it receives from consumers are continuing to increase... More>>


ASB: Regional Economic Scoreboard Q1 2021

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 