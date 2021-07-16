Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How To Make Your Home Stand Out In A Vibrant Market

Friday, 16 July 2021, 5:43 am
Press Release: Total Realty

Since 2020, the Christchurch property market has been booming. And while the latest indicators predict a slowing down in the next few months, there are still many buyers seeking good properties, as well as many willing sellers, that it is highly unlikely that this plateau will lead to a stagnation. Christchurch still remains an attractive first-time buyer market, with prices still relatively low compared to New Zealand’s other large urban centres.

Although there are many first-time buyers currently entering the market, that does not mean that they are unaware of what to expect in a property. With a large amount of access to online resources, buyers are often very clued up on what to look for – and to look out for – in houses for sale in Christchurch. For sellers, this means that they need to ensure that their property effectively attracts those looking to buy.

One of the main ways that sellers can promote buyer interest is to price their home correctly – too high, and valuable potential buyers may be excluded, too low, and the property’s true value may be undermined. A good way to ensure correct pricing is to have more than one estate agent value the property and then settle on the median amount.

Other than correct pricing, sellers should be aware of the aesthetics involved in making a home appealing to buyers. Fixing minor issues like cracks, repainting, and decluttering can all work to get more buyers interested in viewing a property. Ensuring that kitchens and bathrooms are presentable, even if not fully renovated, and placing furniture in a way that shows off the ‘liveability’ of a space can also set a property apart from its competitors.

It’s not always necessary, or even advisable, to completely redo a home before selling. However, small changes that make a property more appealing to buyers can go a long way to ensuring that it stands out and sells quickly in a lively market.

