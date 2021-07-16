Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZNO To Present DHB MECA Offer; Withdraws Strike Notice

Friday, 16 July 2021, 4:26 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Nurses Organisation

The New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) says significant progress has been made in negotiations with the district health boards (DHBs) over the latest multi-employer collective agreement (MECA), and it will be presenting an offer to its members next week.

Lead Advocate David Wait said he was glad negotiations had reached this point after talks broke down earlier in the week.

"The DHBs had shown a willingness to move on a number of issues important to our members, but did not have an offer ready by close of business on Wednesday, which was the two-week deadline for issuing the strike notice.

NZNO will be withdrawing the strike notice for 29 July, providing members with the space and opportunity to consider this important information, while not having to prepare for significant industrial action.

Timings for the ratification vote will also be announced to members next week.

NZNO’s 30,000 members who work in DHBs voted in favour of three strikes: 29/30 July (24 hours), 19 August (8 hours), 9/10 September (24 hours) in a ballot that closed on 6 July.

If the offer is not accepted by members the strikes planned for 19 August and 9 September could still go ahead.

