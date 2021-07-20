Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How To Take Advantage Of The Dunedin Property Market

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 5:52 am
Press Release: Total Realty

All across New Zealand, the property market has seen exponential growth. In recent years, this is arguably nowhere truer than in Dunedin, where even conservative home price increase estimates for the last two years list the city’s growth at almost double that of larger centres like Auckland and Christchurch. While this bodes well for property owners who are now seeing significant returns on their investments, it does indicate possibly fewer opportunities for first-time buyers.

While the lower interest rates and Covid-19-related governmental financial relief has made it possible for more buyers to enter the market, houses for sale in Dunedin are currently comparatively fewer than in other parts of the country. Although Dunedin has generally been a more affordable city, its recent exponential increase in house prices, combined with high demand and low supply, is now leading to many desirous buyers not necessarily being able to either afford a home, or simply not being able to find one.

All is not lost, however, as while existing housing on the market might be limited, many new developments are either underway or in the works. While this may mean having to wait longer to buy a property, it also means that buyers may be better able to buy well-priced, brand new homes in the city. A further consideration – particularly for those looking for investment opportunities as opposed to buying a home to live in – is the fact that Dunedin is a popular student town. This means that many properties are actually well-suited for student accommodation, and investors are likely to gain good yields from associated rental income.

For those looking to take advantage of the growing property market in Dunedin, it may mean biding some time or seeking an alternative option to traditional home buying; however, opportunities still abound.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Total Realty on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>



ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 