Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

2degrees Brings Acumen To Its Fight For Fair

Tuesday, 20 July 2021, 2:12 pm
Press Release: 2 Degrees Mobile

2degrees is delighted to announce it has appointed Acumen New Zealand as its PR agency of choice after a robust and competitive pitch process.

“It comes at a hugely exciting time for 2degrees. We’re experiencing year-on-year growth, there’s 5G on the horizon and the prospect of an IPO which means all eyes are on us. And we’ve got bold and ambitious plans for the future,” said Katherine Cornish at 2degrees.

Katherine noted that a priority was finding a strong alignment in values and culture which she described as critical for the brand and the very distinctive 2degrees way of doing things.

“There was a breadth and depth in the skillset of the Acumen team – they’ll be asked to turn their hand to everything from rugby sponsorships to building openings, and from launching 5G to elevating our purpose to make New Zealand a better place to live.”

Adelle Keely, Acumen CEO, can’t wait to get started. “2degrees is about to hit significant milestones within its business, and we’re thrilled to be a part of making it happen. Our teams connected well throughout the pitch process, and we’re looking forward to fighting for fair alongside the 2degrees team.”

Acumen will provide marketing and corporate communications support and work alongside other agency partners, OMD and TBWA, to deliver integrated campaigns for 2degrees.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 2 Degrees Mobile on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Fonterra: Farmer Feedback Set To Shape Revised Capital Structure Proposal

With the first phase of Fonterra’s capital structure consultation now complete, the Co-op is drawing up a revised proposal that aims to reflect farmers’ views. A number of changes are being considered to the preferred option initially put forward in the Consultation Booklet in May... More>>



ACT: Government Taxes Bite As Cost Of Living Rises

“It’s no wonder the very areas the Government has piled taxes on are driving the largest increase to inflation in 10 years,” says ACT’s Associate Finance spokesperson Damien Smith. "Housing costs are up, so are housing taxes. Petrol costs are up, so are petrol taxes... More>>

ALSO:

Finance And Expenditure Select Committee: An Inquiry Into Cryptocurrencies

Parliament’s Finance and Expenditure Committee has opened an inquiry into the current and future nature, impact, and risks of cryptocurrencies. Dr Duncan Webb, chairperson of the committee said: “This inquiry will give us a good opportunity to further our understanding of this increasingly important topic.”.. More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - June 2021

Seek.co.nz has its highest number of jobs ever advertised for the fourth consecutive month. Applications per job ad fell 9% month-on-month (m/m). SEEK job ads were up by 1% m/m. SEEK job ads were up by 115% in June 2021 when compared to June 2020 (y/y) and were up 24% when compared to June 2019.... More>>


Commerce Commission: Engages With Fuel Industry Ahead Of New Regulatory Requirements

The divide between the North and South Islands has widened significantly this quarter, with the North Island regions taking out the top nine spots on the table, and the South sitting in the bottom seven... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 