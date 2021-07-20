2degrees Brings Acumen To Its Fight For Fair

2degrees is delighted to announce it has appointed Acumen New Zealand as its PR agency of choice after a robust and competitive pitch process.

“It comes at a hugely exciting time for 2degrees. We’re experiencing year-on-year growth, there’s 5G on the horizon and the prospect of an IPO which means all eyes are on us. And we’ve got bold and ambitious plans for the future,” said Katherine Cornish at 2degrees.

Katherine noted that a priority was finding a strong alignment in values and culture which she described as critical for the brand and the very distinctive 2degrees way of doing things.

“There was a breadth and depth in the skillset of the Acumen team – they’ll be asked to turn their hand to everything from rugby sponsorships to building openings, and from launching 5G to elevating our purpose to make New Zealand a better place to live.”

Adelle Keely, Acumen CEO, can’t wait to get started. “2degrees is about to hit significant milestones within its business, and we’re thrilled to be a part of making it happen. Our teams connected well throughout the pitch process, and we’re looking forward to fighting for fair alongside the 2degrees team.”

Acumen will provide marketing and corporate communications support and work alongside other agency partners, OMD and TBWA, to deliver integrated campaigns for 2degrees.

