New Zealand Nut Butter Company Fix & Fogg Announces Whole Foods Market USA Partnership

Thursday, 22 July 2021, 9:45 am
Press Release: Fix and Fogg

After making their US debut in early 2018, Fix & Fogg, the award-winning nut butter company from Wellington, New Zealand, has just announced their partnership with Whole Foods Market - the world’s number one natural grocer. Fix & Fogg nut butters will be on shelf in all 500 Whole Foods stores across the USA, a rare feat for New Zealand brands.

“We’re thrilled to have partnered with Whole Foods - it’s a first for a New Zealand nut butter company,” said Roman Jewell, who co-founded the company in 2013 with his wife Andrea. “Whole Foods Market has a passion for high-quality, all-natural foods and an excellent track record of sustainability and helping communities, so it’s a perfect fit for Fix & Fogg and our values,” he added.

Whole Foods Market will be heroing Fix & Fogg’s most popular and award-winning US flavours: Everything Butter, Almond Butter with Cashew and Maple, Crunchy Almond Butter and a Whole Foods exclusive: Oaty Nut Butter (Known as Granola Butter in the NZ&AUS market) which recently won a gold medal at the New Zealand Outstanding Food Producer Awards in May 2021.

Fix & Fogg began selling its award-winning nut butters in the United States in 2018 through Amazon.com and quickly grew a die-hard following. They were recently called out as ‘The best nut butter on the planet’ in New York magazine. All products are natural, vegan, Non-GMO and free of palm oil and artificial flavours.

In 2020, Fix & Fogg became the first New Zealand owned food manufacturer to receive B Corp Certification, based on the company’s social and environmental performance. In order to receive this certification, Fix & Fogg was rigorously assessed across five categories: governance, workers, environmental impacts, community engagement and customers. The B Corp Certification doesn’t just attest to the company’s positive influence now, it also commits to Fix & Fogg’s impact in the future.

So where is Fix & Fogg going next? Founder Roman Jewell believes in “being a force for good” and promises to regularly give back to the community. The brand continues to develop new nut butters, all with the same healthy promise—all natural and made using the finest ingredients and no additives, just pure nutty goodness.

If you would be interested in learning more about Fix & Fogg’s journey both in New Zealand and overseas I would be happy to coordinate an interview with the founders or share any additional resources needed.

