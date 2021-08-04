Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Commission Consults Ahead Of Key Decisions On Gas Pipeline Services

Wednesday, 4 August 2021, 8:42 am
Press Release: Commerce Commission

The Commerce Commission today released a discussion paper calling for views from gas pipeline businesses and other interested parties on its approach to its periodic reset of default price-quality paths (DPPs) for gas pipelines.

DPPs set the maximum amount that gas pipeline businesses can charge their customers over each four or five-year regulatory period and the minimum quality standards they must deliver. The settings are designed to limit excessive profits while encouraging appropriate levels of investment to ensure safe and reliable natural gas supply for consumers.

Commerce Commission Deputy Chair Sue Begg said that the reset comes at an uncertain time for the sector in the context of climate change and the Government’s commitment to 100% renewable electricity by 2030 and net zero emissions by 2050.

“The Climate Change Commission’s (CCC) final advice to the Government outlined a decarbonisation pathway that will likely result in a decline in natural gas use,” she said.

“However, gas will continue to be an important energy source for many consumers in the near term. We are therefore looking at how we can reset the DPP in a way that will provide them with a measure of certainty about price and quality over the short-term while ensuring that gas pipeline businesses only recover their efficient costs.”

The four gas distribution businesses subject to price-quality regulation under Part 4 of the Commerce Act 1986 are First Gas, GasNet, Powerco and Vector. First Gas also has a gas transmission business that provides gas to large users of natural gas such as big industrial plants, electricity generators and the gas distribution businesses. The gas distribution businesses transport gas to smaller users, including domestic consumers.

The DPP must be reset by 31 May 2022 and will take effect from 1 October 2022. The Act allows the Commission to roll over starting prices from the end of the preceding regulatory period or base them on the current and projected profitability of the gas pipeline businesses.

Ms Begg said that the Commission usually takes the latter approach because the direction of sectors that it regulates are reasonably predictable, which allows future profitability to be reliably modelled.

“Given the significant uncertainty over the future direction of the sector amid the CCC’s recommendations, this may no longer be the case for the gas industry,” she said. “We are therefore considering whether a rollover will better promote the long-term benefit of consumers, which is a key purpose of Part 4 regulation. We are also interested in stakeholders’ views on other ways the reset can mitigate the ongoing uncertainty in the gas sector.”

Submissions close at 5pm on 25 August 2021. Instructions for submitters are in the process and issues paper on the Commission’s website.


Background

Price-quality paths are a form of regulation applied to certain businesses that are regulated under Part 4 of the Commerce Act 1986. They are intended to influence the behaviour of those businesses by setting the total allowable revenue that the businesses can charge. They also set standards for the quality of services that each business must meet. This ensures that businesses do not have incentives to reduce quality to maximise profits under their price-quality path.

For gas pipeline services, there are two types of price-quality paths that suppliers can have. All businesses start off on a ‘default’ path which is generic in nature to provide a low cost form of regulation. If the default path does not suit their particular circumstances, a business can apply for a ‘customised’ price-quality path (CPP). CPPs paths use more business specific information, and rely on more in-depth audit, verification, and evaluation processes.
 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Commerce Commission on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


FIRST Union: Do Shareholders Realise Marsden Point Conversion Could Cost More Than Half A Billion Dollars?

FIRST Union, the union representing workers at Refining NZ, are querying whether shareholders voting on Friday on whether to convert the Marsden Point refinery to an import-only terminal realise the conversion could cost $650-700 million dollars... More>>



Civil Contractors: Massive Rebound In Civil Construction Business Confidence

New Zealand’s civil construction industry is riding a massive rebound in post-pandemic business confidence – but this may be undermined by skills shortages, which continue to be the industry’s number one challenge... More>>



Energy: Feeling Our Way Towards Hydrogen - Tina Schirr

Right now hydrogen is getting a lot of attention. Many countries are focusing on producing hydrogen for fuel, or procuring it, or planning for its future use... More>>


Transport: July 2021 New Vehicle Registrations Boosted By EV Rebate Scheme
Motor Industry Association Chief Executive David Crawford says that July 2021 sales of new vehicles were boosted by the recently introduced rebate scheme. July 2021 registrations were 15,053 units compared to 12,263 units for July 2020... More>>



ASB: New Support Finder Tool Helps Connect Customers With Thousands In Government Support

ASB research alongside benefit numbers from the Ministry of Social Development shows an increased number of Kiwis are struggling financially, and many may not be aware they’re eligible for government support... More>>


Housing: New Home Consents Continue To Break Records

A record 44,299 new homes were consented in the year ended June 2021, Stats NZ said today. “The annual number of new homes consented rose again in the June 2021 year, the fourth consecutive month of rises,” construction statistics manager Michael Heslop said... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 