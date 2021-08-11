Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

New Sprig And Fern Tavern To Open

Wednesday, 11 August 2021, 1:40 pm
Press Release: Sprig and Fern Brewery

Nelson based Sprig and Fern Brewery confirmed today that a brand-new Sprig and Fern Tavern will open later this year.

The Sprig and Fern Tavern located on Central Park Avenue, The Meadows is currently under construction with the fit out commencing in the next few weeks. “The Meadows” residential and commercial development is tipped to have more than 1200 homes.

Sprig and Fern Brewery owner and master brewer Tracy Banner says she is thrilled the developers were keen to have a Sprig and Fern Tavern in The Meadows community – one of the first commercial businesses in the area and what will be the eighth Nelson-Tasman tavern and fourteenth tavern nationwide.

“Sprig and Fern The Meadows is the perfect addition to the existing family of Sprig and Fern Taverns. They are pillars of their local community. Each tavern caters to their local community – going beyond being just a nice place to enjoy real craft beer and cider with your friends and family. They are a place for neighbours to find common ground, for sports teams and charities to source support through fundraisers and sponsorship, and for the local community to socialise.”

The owner and operator of Sprig and Fern The Meadows will be locals Nick and Vicki Rose.

Marketing and communications executive for Sprig and Fern Brewery Sinead Ogilvie says the interest to open a tavern at The Meadows was not only a nod towards the brewery for providing an excellent product, but indication of how loved the brand is at a community level.

“Sprig and Fern Taverns are well-known around the country and a must visit on any craft beer enthusiast’s destination list. That clout alongside Tracy Banner’s legendary reputation for award winning beers and industry host responsibility makes Sprig and Fern The Meadows a fantastic addition to this new suburb.”

Sprig and Fern Meadows will have 19 taps of Sprig and Fern award-winning craft beer and cider, including two bold and ever-changing Limited Release styles…

