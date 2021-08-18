Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Covid doesn’t deter Kiwi workplaces commitment to inclusion

Wednesday, 18 August 2021, 3:14 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards

As Kiwi businesses look down the barrel of the latest lockdown, there is one silver lining for the 14 organisations who have today received the news that they are finalists for the 2021 New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards.

The New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards, Event Director, Martin King says; “Workplaces across New Zealand have had to adjust to a ‘new normal’ over the last 18 months but what Covid hasn’t changed is the importance of championing those organisations and individual heroes striving to improve diversity and inclusion for LBGTI+ people.

“Creating safe working spaces means so much more than the physical workplace – it’s about a culture that allows everyone to bring their true selves to work and know they will be respected, even if they happen to be working remotely.

“Despite the pressures associated with Covid, what the number and quality of this year’s award submissions have confirmed is that those organisations who have previously committed to workplace inclusion have not wavered from that commitment.”

The New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards is held annually and recognises organisational and individual excellence, workplace leadership, collaboration, best practice and innovation.

The categories for the 2021 Awards include; The Westpac Supreme Award, The Rainbow Tick Non- Commercial Sector Award, The SKYCITY Community and Advocacy Award, The Simpson Grierson Impact Award, The Partners Life Emerging Award, The Newmarket Business Association Executive Leadership Award, The Westpac SME Rainbow Inclusivity Award, The Chorus Ambassadorship Award, The Grant Thornton Innovation Award, The Rainbow Tick Training and Development Award, and The Purple Sherbet Representation in Marketing Award.

Finalists announced today across the 11 categories are; New Zealand Defence Force, Te Kawa Mataaho Public Service Commission, Les Mills International, Kathmandu Ltd, Spaceworks Interior Architecture, Eye Institute, EY, St John Ambulance, Z Energy, Chorus NZ Ltd, Inland Revenue, New Zealand Intelligence Community, ASB Bank and Auckland Council.

The winners will be announced at the 2021 Awards ceremony on Friday 01 October at the Hilton Auckland.

Tickets for this year’s New Zealand Rainbow Excellence Awards are available now from https://events.humanitix.com/the-new-zealand-rainbow-excellence-awards

For more information, visit www.nzrainbowawards.co.nz.
 

