COVID-19: Critical Update For Senders

As Alert Level 4 is extended it is extremely important that customers do not send items to businesses that are closed.

We are currently storing a significant volume of items sent to businesses that are now closed. This number is continuing to grow and is hampering the flow of items through our network.

If you have sent an item to a business that is now closed, we are unable to redirect the item due to the large number of parcels already stored at our depots.

When restrictions ease, we will begin processing these items in a phased, first-in, first-out basis, but customers should expect delays as we work through this backlog of items held for closed businesses.

If you are unsure about the status of a business prior to sending, please clarify with the receiver before organising your item(s) for pick-up. For example, if you have subscription orders for customers who use their work addresses, please consider how you can reconfirm their delivery address before despatch.

If this situation continues, we may need to return items (being sent to ‘business closed’ addresses) at your expense.

Please only call our Customer Contact Centre for business critical enquiries – for everything else check out our online tools including parcel tracking.

