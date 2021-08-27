Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Fingers Crossed for This Afternoon

Friday, 27 August 2021, 9:09 am
Press Release: Ski Time

Skitime Lodge and Restaurant in Methven has been pretty quiet for the last ten days since the country was plunged into a Level 4 lockdown. Up until then, Skitime had been buzzing with guests enjoying some of the best snow in years at Mt Hutt ski field only 30 minutes away.

Peter and Susi Wood, who own and run Ski Time, say they hope that today the PM announces the South Island or at least the Canterbury region, can move to Level 3 from tomorrow and then to Level 2 mid next week – as long as there are no new community cases outside the North Island.

“There’s still time left in the season to get some awesome skiing in,” says Peter. “Our staff have been magnificent when it comes to flexibility and being ready to spring into action when needed and we are very grateful for that.”

Susi says they lost all of their accommodation bookings within minutes of the current Level 4 lockdown being announced and she hopes the phone starts ringing and the email starts pinging as soon as the lockdown levels change.

“We were getting a significant number of people from the southern area of the South Island because of the fabulous snow Mt Hutt has at the moment,” she says. “We expect the same to happen again. The local support this season has been the best in years. We have been really hit hard by the loss of the Australian market and we are very thankful for the support from local skiers and holidaymakers.”

Peter says Ski Time has been visited by a larger number of Christchurch people this season and he believes there are two main reasons for this.

“I don’t think people are keen to go too far from home and perhaps even avoid an airplane flight if possible. As we are only a bit over an hour from Christchurch, if people need to get home quickly and don’t have to rely on flights, it’s ideal. Additionally we have noticed a number of people taking up skiing again after having put the gear away in the cupboard for, in some cases, decades. Speaking to people on the mountain, they wanted to do something outdoors, get moving after the limits the lockdowns have placed on them and there’s a wonderfully social aspect to getting out of town and up the mountain.”

Peter and Susi Wood say they aren’t prepared to guess what the decision might be this afternoon but they will be watching the announcement with bated breath and fingers crossed.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Ski Time on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Commerce Commission: Latest broadband performance report confirms similar speeds between North and South Islands on Fibre Max plans

The latest report from the Commerce Commission’s Measuring Broadband New Zealand programme has been released, confirming similar speeds for Fibre Max plans across the country, with only slightly slower speeds for consumers in the South Island... More>>



Statistics: Vehicles and petroleum contribute to large import month

July 2021 saw large increases in both vehicle and petroleum imports, resulting in a significant increase in the total value of imports, Stats NZ said today. Total merchandise goods imports for July 2021 rose $1.6 billion (35 percent) compared with July 2020, to reach $6.2 billion. The largest contributor to this rise was vehicles, parts, and accessories, up $555 million to $919 million... More>>


Government: Applications open for Resurgence Support Payment

Businesses, organisations and self-employed people affected by the recent increase to Alert Level 4 can now apply online for the COVID-19 Resurgence Support Payment (RSP). “The RSP is intended to help businesses with costs like rent or fixed costs during higher alert levels and is one of a suite of measures to support firms and workers and provide certainty... More>>


Air New Zealand: Announces 2021 Financial Result
Air New Zealand has announced a loss before other significant items and taxation of $440 million for the 2021 financial year – its first full 12-month period of operation with Covid-19 related international travel restrictions... More>>


Stats NZ: Retail sales remain buoyant in June quarter

After adjusting for price and seasonal affects, the total retail sales volume rose 3.3 percent in the June 2021 quarter, following a 2.8 percent rise in the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Commerce Commission: Chorus’ Fibre Network Valued At $5.427b
The Commerce Commission has released for consultation a draft view on the value of Chorus’ fibre network for regulatory purposes. The value of the network – or Chorus’ initial regulatory asset base (RAB) – is a key building block in determining the revenues Chorus will be able to earn... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 