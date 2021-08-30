Advantage hires new Security Operations Centre (SOC) Manager

Palmerston North – 6 July 2021 - Jeremy McClure formerly Head of IT at Property Brokers, joins IT services provider AdvantageNZ as Manager of the Security Operations Centre (SOC), After 20 years of assisting Property Brokers to become a nationally significant force in real estate with over 80 locations and 900 people.

Jeremy says “While Property Brokers will always have a place in my heart, it was important for me to find a new challenge, Property Brokers have systems that scale, the right people and capability along with their key partners that will bode them very well for the future".

"I have been very fortunate to find a role working with people that I respect and have known personally for many years, Advantage care about their customers and value the partnerships they create becoming an extension of the business, their support of the local community, and involvement with non-profit organisations supporting them also fits well with my own values”.

“Cyber security is an aspect of IT that is growing exponentially along with an exposed surface area. While there is no silver bullet there are things that can be done to mitigate many common threats and the Team at Advantage have the people, relationships, and tools to assist with this”.

About Advantage

Advantage designs and builds scalable and secure solutions for customers that rely on highly connected IT services, helping you eliminate risks to your IT infrastructure and systems to minimise problems and maximise your uptime.

With over 35 years of experience in the New Zealand IT market, Advantage provides enterprise-class solutions across almost all market segments, including government, medical, retail, financial and legal.

For more information on Advantage, visit https://advantage.nz or https://www.linkedin.com/company/advantagenz/.

© Scoop Media

