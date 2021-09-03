Westpac supports business customers with contactless waiver

Westpac NZ is waiving contactless debit merchant service fees for eligible small business customers for September and October.

The waiver comes on top of recent support measures, including waiving minimum monthly merchant service fees for eligible small businesses and providing relief options to businesses such as temporary overdrafts and deferred principal loan repayments.

Westpac NZ Acting Head of Institutional and Business Banking Andrew Bashford says the bank will keep looking for ways to help its business customers facing cashflow issues due to the latest lockdown.

“We know many Kiwi businesses are doing it tough, but we’ve also seen remarkable adaptability and innovation to not just survive but come through the pandemic stronger than ever,” Mr Bashford says.

“Together we’re determined to help them get through the latest lockdown disruption and look ahead to a big summer of business activity.

“This fee waiver comes on top of an overhaul to our merchant service fee structure in September 2020 that is already helping thousands of Kiwi businesses boost their bottom line.”

Eligible small businesses will be contacted with further details of how the fee waiver will be applied to them.

