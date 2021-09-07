Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

JAVLN acquires JRNY’s IP to enhance digital insurance

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 9:27 am
Press Release: Javln

JAVLN, the SaaS insurance platform, has acquired JRNY’s AI-driven customer experience software, strengthening its leadership in digital insurance solutions and to support JAVLN's international growth.

From today, brokers, insurers and their customers using JAVLN will gain a more intuitive experience thanks to JRNY’s AI-driven dynamic conversations, smart recommendations and data driven insights. JRNY will complement the growing list of functional enhancements that are being continually released to the JAVLN platform.

Founded in 2011, JAVLN’s platform supports brokers, underwriting agencies and insurers across APAC and is experiencing significant growth, particularly as insurance businesses seek out digital products to improve customer experience and improve efficiencies

The equity-based deal furthers JAVLN’s strategy to use data and AI to streamline insurance processes, enhance its digital products and improve the customer experience.

“Acquiring the IP of JRNY which is market tested and respected, will accelerate our own development so we can scale faster”, says Dale Smith, CEO of JAVLN. “At the same time this deal realises the commercial potential of JRNY’s technology and provides a pathway for prospective customers to continue using it.”

Michael Lovegrove, JRNY founder and former CEO, will consult to JAVLN.

“JAVLN is the perfect business to take the JRNY technology to the insurance industry with their expanding reach and a common goal to improve the customer experience,” says Michael.

About JAVLN

JAVLN is a world-class intelligent insurance and data integration software company formed in 2011. JAVLN's SaaS cloud based platform is designed specifically for insurers, agents, underwriters and brokers, providing full end to end policy visibility delivered securely in real-time.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Javln on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Banking: Calls to banks up 20% through lockdown

The number of customers contacting their bank has increased 20% since New Zealand went into Covid alert level 4 lockdown on 17 August. “In the first week of lockdown banks saw little customer contact due to the Covid restrictions. Since then, calls have increased on average 20 per cent... More>>

Statistics: Rising export prices lift merchandise terms of trade

Merchandise terms of trade for the June 2021 quarter rose 3.3 percent on the previous quarter, as rising global commodity prices contributed to a strong quarterly increase in export prices, Stats NZ said today... More>>



Master Plumbers: Economic recovery will be stifled due to lack of supplies

Construction work will come to a grinding stop within days unless the Government allows Auckland to distribute supplies to the rest of New Zealand immediately, says Master Plumbers... More>>



OECD: Annual Inflation Picks Up To 4.2% In July 2021
Year-on-year inflation in the OECD area increased to 4.2% in July 2021, compared with 4.0% in June. Inflation in the euro area (at 2.2% in July) remained significantly lower than in the OECD area as a whole, and especially than in the United States (at 5.4%)... More>>


NIWA: It’s the warmest winter on record - again

Aotearoa New Zealand has just experienced its warmest winter on record - well exceeding the previous record which was set just last year. NIWA official climate data shows winter 2021 (June to August) was 1.32°C degrees above average last winter it was 1.14°C above average... More>>


CanStar: Sharesies is NZ’s favourite for online share trading
Sharesies, the popular investing site founded just five years ago, is the winner of Canstar’s inaugural award for Most Satisfied Customers in the online share trading category. The survey to find the winner looked at a wide range of satisfaction measures including value for money, communications, fees, and customer service... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 