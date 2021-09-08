Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Kiwi Appointed To Renown Global BBDO Creative Board For First Time

Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 6:30 am
Press Release: Porter Novelli

Brigid Alkema

Brigid Alkema was today named the first ever female Kiwi to be appointed to the legendary global BBDO Creative Board, reaffirming Wellington and New Zealand’s leadership and place in the creative world. BBDO, one of the world’s most creative companies, has 15,000 people in 289 agencies across 81 countries, making this appointment truly unique.

Simultaneously, Clemenger BBDO, New Zealand’s leading advertising agency, has promoted Brigid to Chief Creative Officer. The promotion and appointments come off the back of many years of creative excellence from Clemenger BBDO with creative leadership from Brigid in her previous role as executive creative director.

Clemenger Group NZ, CEO Strahan Wallis says, “this is very rare global recognition for an amazing Kiwi creative leader from an amazing little agency at the bottom of the world and we couldn’t be prouder! This news reflects the global mana that Brigid already carries. Her and her team’s mahi speaks for itself and has been felt many times throughout communities across New Zealand and recognised at creative and effective award shows both here in New Zealand and around the world.

“We’re beyond thrilled for Brigid and look forward to her continuing to lead a world-class team in Wellington and bringing a taste of Kiwi creativity to BBDO globally.”

“Over the last five years, Brigid has fostered a community of brilliant creative brains. They embrace challenges and go all-out to find solutions that deliver for our clients and New Zealanders. Brigid leads from the front and gets her hands dirty, tirelessly pursuing work that makes an impact. She has well and truly earned this title and appointment,” says Brett Hoskin, Clemenger BBDO Managing Director.

With a client portfolio that includes Waka Kotahi, the Department of the Prime Minister & Cabinet, the Human Rights Commission, the Energy Efficiency & Conservation Authority and the Ministry of Social Development, Clemenger BBDO has been tasked with working on some of the most complex problems of our time, such as racism, road safety, toxic masculinity, climate change and Covid-19.

“We’re proud to produce work that makes a difference in Aotearoa. There’s a weight to these problems, we take them seriously and we try our best to get it right. When our work connects with people and moves them - we feel good. We’re having fun and we’re forever learning. I couldn’t work at a better place, alongside a better bunch of people,” says Brigid Alkema.

“Tomorrow sees us striving to ace an environment that looks after a diverse team the best we possibly can. As the world turns, how do we keep building an environment that supports high performers to operate on the edge? What does work/life harmony look like when it’s humming for each individual as well as for the team? And how do we help our people enjoy ‘hard’ when we all agree, the kind of wins we want are on the other side of it. These are some of challenges I look forward to solving with the brilliant minds of the BBDO board. Exciting!”

Alkema reports to Clemenger Group NZ, CEO Strahan Wallis to continue to lead the agency into its next era of success.

For more about Clemenger BBDO: www.clemengerbbdo.co.nz

