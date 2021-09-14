Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Submissions open on Tui oil field decommissioning consent application

Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 11:29 am
Press Release: Environmental Protection Authority

Public submissions are now open on a marine consent application for activities associated with decommissioning the Tui oil field off the coast of Taranaki.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE) decommissioning proposal involves the removal of subsea infrastructure and the plugging, and abandoning, of eight wells.

MBIE seeks a marine consent for the following:

-retrieval of production flowlines, umbilicals, and gas-lift coil tubing from the seabed

-retrieval of mid-water arches and gravity bases

-retrieval of miscellaneous subsea equipment (gas-lift jumpers, hydraulic flying leads, electric flying leads, gas lift manifold, hold back anchors)

-installation of a mobile offshore drilling unit and its removal after the work has been carried out

-plugging and abandonment of wells.

If the marine consent is granted, MBIE anticipates the works will take place over two years during the summer months (December to April). This is to minimise exposure to delays caused by weather. The consent sought is until December 2030. This will allow environmental monitoring after the work has taken place and take into account any delays to the programme.

MBIE has also applied for a non-notified marine discharge consent for the discharge of harmful substances during decommissioning activities. This means the public cannot make a submission on the non-notified marine discharge consent application.

Anyone can make a submission on MBIE’s notified marine consent application. Submissions close on Wednesday 27 October 2021.

The EPA’s role in the process

A Board of Inquiry has been appointed by the Minister for the Environment to consider the notified marine consent application. The EPA provides process advice and administrative support to the Board. This ranges from managing the public notification and organising the logistics of any hearing, to commissioning specialist advice to assist the Board. The EPA has also delegated decision making on the non-notified marine discharge consent application to this Board so both consents can be considered together.

Background

The Tui oil field was previously owned and operated by Tamarind Taranaki Limited, which went into liquidation and receivership in December 2019. As a result MBIE now have responsibility for decommissioning the field.

MBIE’s decommissioning programme comprises three phases over a four-year period from 2020-2023. Phase 1 was completed in May 2021 and involved disconnecting the Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessel Umuroa from the subsea infrastructure and retrieval of the anchors from the seabed. Phase 2 will involve removing the subsea infrastructure, and Phase 3 will entail plugging and abandonment of eight wells. Activities in Phase 2 and 3 require marine consent and marine discharge consent under the EEZ Act.

Make a submission

Find out more about MBIE’s application to decommission the Tui oil field

More information on MBIE’s Tui oil field decommissioning project

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Environmental Protection Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Statistics: Meat pushes food prices to fifth consecutive rise

Food prices rose 0.3 percent in August 2021 compared with July 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for meat, poultry, and fish, and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Electricity Authority: Publishes initial review into 9 August outages

The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed phase one of its review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts under section 16(1)(g) of the Electricity Industry Act 2010.
The Authority’s report, published today, has found shortcomings in the system operator’s tools and processes in response to the 9 August event... More>>


Statistics: Construction job numbers on the rise
Filled jobs in the June quarter rose by 0.7 percent or almost 15,000 jobs, compared with the March 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today. Filled jobs in the seasonally adjusted, tax-based series rose to 2.12 million, excluding working proprietors... More>>



ASB Housing Confidence Survey: Shows Kiwis Are Bullish About House Price Growth, Despite Looming Headwinds
Pricing optimism in New Zealand’s housing market is proving hard to dent, with net 58 percent of Kiwis still expecting house prices to increase in the coming 12 months, despite widespread predictions of a rapid slow-down or price drop, according to the latest ASB Housing Confidence survey... More>>



Lockdown: Causes sharp drop in August electronic spending
Retail card spending in New Zealand fell 19.8 percent in August as the country went into lockdown in the second half of the month, Stats NZ said today. This latest drop in monthly seasonally adjusted card spending was less than half the drop seen in April 2020 (down 47.3 percent) when the country was in lockdown for almost the entire month... More>>


SEEK NZ: Employment Report - A Month Of Two Halves

The latest SEEK Employment Report sees an end to a run of five consecutive months with record breaking job ad numbers across New Zealand. Rob Clark, Country Manager, SEEK NZ comments: “In August, the reintroduction of an alert Level 4 lockdown came into place across the country. Unsurprisingly, this had a swift and extreme impact to the number of new jobs posted on seek.co.nz... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 