Transmission Pricing Methodology Ready For Consultation
The Electricity Authority has started consulting on a proposed new Transmission Pricing Methodology (TPM). The consultation period will run from 8 October for eight weeks, with events being held around the country to ensure the Authority can continue to inform and engage with interested parties.
"The proposed new TPM better positions New Zealand to transition to a low-emissions economy by ensuring the best use of existing and future electricity infrastructure," says Rob Bernau, Director Network Pricing at the Electricity Authority.
"Transmission pricing matters. It costs New Zealanders $800m each year, and influences how we invest in and use the national grid. The Authority believes it is critical that transmission charges are efficient, and more closely reflect the actual cost of delivering electricity to household consumers and large industrial customers," says Rob Bernau.
"It is widely agreed that the current TPM is no longer fit for purpose. It unnecessarily requires some consumers to pay a premium when power is most valuable to them, even when the grid has spare capacity. It encourages parties to invest in generation and emerging technologies simply to shift costs on to other consumers, who end up paying more for their electricity than they need to. This will only get worse as new technology gets cheaper.
"It is important to New Zealand’s future that we have a new TPM that supports the electrification of transport and industrial processes at the least cost to New Zealand consumers. The national grid has a key role to play as we transition to a low-emissions economy," says Rob Bernau.
Reserve Bank: Monetary Stimulus Further Reduced - Official Cash Rate Raised To 0.50 Percent
The Monetary Policy Committee agreed to increase the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 0.50 per cent. Consistent with their assessment at the time of the August Statement, it is appropriate to continue reducing the level of monetary stimulus so as to maintain low inflation and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>
Business NZ: ACC Accounts Require Greater Transparency
BusinessNZ says ACC levies proposed for 2022-5 require greater levels of transparency. Responding to ACC’s regular consultation, BusinessNZ’s submission says all ACC accounts need to be fully funded for the ACC system to work according to its insurance principles... More>>
RBNZ Survey: 64% Of Experts Say The Government Should Do More To Slow Property Price Growth
As property prices continue to soar, the government should be doing more to tackle the affordability crisis, according to the majority of experts in a new poll from Finder... More>>
Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market
The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>
Statistics: Record Number Of New Homes Consented
A record 4,490 new homes were consented in August 2021, Stats NZ said today. The previous record was 4,310 new homes consented in June 2021. “August was another record-breaking month with 4,490 new homes consented, despite the country being in lockdown for two weeks... More>>
Statistics: Surge In Imports Results In Record Monthly Trade Deficit
Imports increased $1.8 billion in August 2021 compared with August 2020, resulting in a record monthly trade deficit of $2.1 billion, Stats NZ said today. Exports were little changed, down $42 million. "This is a larger deficit than normal because of higher values for imports.. More>>
