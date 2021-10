September Card Spending Edges Up As COVID-19 Alert Level Changes

Retail card spending edged up 0.9 percent in September compared with August, as COVID-19 alert levels eased from level 3 to level 2, except in Auckland, Stats NZ said today.

“Card sales remained low in September, as Auckland was in COVID-19 alert level 4, before dropping to alert level 3 towards the end of the month,” business performance manager Ricky Ho said.

Seasonally adjusted retail spending was up $45 million (0.9 percent), and total spending was up $104 million (1.6 percent) in September 2021, compared with August 2021.

