Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Hospitality Vital To Social Mental Health And Wellbeing

Friday, 15 October 2021, 7:10 am
Press Release: Hospitality New Zealand

A new international survey has shown the importance of hospitality to society’s mental health and wellbeing.

Key insights from YouGov research found that hospitality venues make an important contribution to social and mental wellbeing.

  • 66% of adults polled agreed the social and mental wellbeing of the general population has been negatively impacted as a direct result of the closure of hospitality venues.
  • 45% agreedthat their own social and mental wellbeing had been negatively affected by closure of cafes, bars, and restaurants.
  • Since lockdowns, 57% of adults have a better appreciation for the contribution the hospitality sector brings to their own social and mental wellbeing.

The research also found that hospitality venues offer important spaces for people to reconnect with others around them, promoting positive social and mental wellbeing.

  • Over one-in-five (22%) said cafés, bars, and restaurants now have greater significance as places to avoid feelings of loneliness.
  • 45% agreed that socializing with friends and family outside the home once any restrictions lifted has had the biggest impact on their happiness.

CEO Julie White says the global research confirms what the industry has known locally for a long time.

“Hospitality has always been key to the social fabric of New Zealand.

“Ongoing lockdowns, limited social interaction and Covid restrictions, while vital to New Zealand’s physical health response, has negatively impacted Kiwis’ mental health, social cohesion and the opportunity to catch up with friends and family.

“This research points to the importance of reopening hospitality safely as soon as possible, to help facilitate social reconnection and communities to get back on their feet.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Hospitality New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Environment: Preliminary Environmental Data On New Zealand’s Air Quality Released Today

The Ministry for the Environment and Stats NZ have published the Our air 2021: preliminary data release today. We are currently working to revise the Our air 2021 report to incorporate analysis of the World Health Organization (WHO) 2021 air quality guidelines that were released on 23 September 2021... More>>


Statistics: Food Prices Rise For Sixth Consecutive Month
Food prices rose 0.5 percent in September 2021 compared with August 2021, mainly influenced by higher prices for grocery food and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today. September’s movement is the sixth consecutive monthly rise. After adjusting for seasonality, prices rose 0.9 percent... More>>
Retail NZ: Further Level 3 Extension Devastating For Retailers
The spread of Level 3 lockdowns is devastating news for Northland and Waikato retailers, and is causing huge concern for retailers around the country, according to Retail NZ. “Many Auckland retailers are already on the brink of disaster after seven weeks of lockdown... More>>



Reserve Bank: Robust Balance Sheets Yield Faster Economic Recovery
Stronger balance sheets for households, businesses, financial institutions and the government going into the pandemic contributed towards maintaining a sound financial system and yielding a faster economic recovery than following previous deep recessions... More>>


Transpower: Releases Independent Report Into Events Of August 9
Transpower’s Chief Executive Alison Andrew has today released an independent report into the grid emergency of August 9 when insufficient generation was available to meet demand, leading to some customers being disconnected... More>>

Bayleys: Latest Lockdown Adds Further Fuel To Industrial Property Market

The recent construction shutdown resulting from Auckland’s Covid 19’s lockdown restrictions has put additional pressure on an industrial property market that is already struggling to keep pace with demand... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 