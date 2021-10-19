Community Law Celebrates Whanau Achievement

Community Law celebrates both the recent appointment of Rachel Mullins as a Maori Land Court Judge and the election of Jacque Lethbridge as the New Zealand Law Society President.

“Both Rachel and Jacque have a background with community law and they will carry that commitment to ensuring access to justice with them into their new roles,” says Community Law Centres O Aotearoa CEO, Sue Moroney.

Rachel Mullins began her legal career at Ngai Tahu Community Law Centre 2002-2005 in Dunedin after completing her law degree at the University of Otago. She has continued her connection with community law while working in private practise and was the Chair of Auckland CLC 2011-2021 – a role she has continued in until her recent appointment to the Maori Land Court.

Jacque Lethbridge joined the board of Auckland Community Law Centre in 2011, where she took up the role of Chair of the longest serving community law centre in Aotearoa until 2021. During her tenure the CLC rebranded from Grey Lynn Neighbourhood Law Office to relocating to the CBD, celebrated its 40th anniversary and launched a litigant-in-person pro bono service. In 2017 this led to winning the Women in Governance - Organisation of the Year award.

Both wahine have been on a governance group leading a review of the Community Law Centres O Aotearoa constitution to ensure it reflects the Treaty partnership. Rachel Mullins has convened this governance group.

“Their leadership within community law has made a tangible difference for the communities we serve,” says Sue.

“We congratulate both Rachel and Jacque, knowing they will continue to make a valuable contribution to their new roles in pursuit of a fair and just Aotearoa.”

