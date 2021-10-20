Looking To Take Advantage Of The NZ Property Boom? A Real Estate Agent Is Still Your Best Bet

It may be tempting for modern buyers and sellers to side-step enlisting the services of a real estate agent. Many believe that with the availability of online options, skipping out on an agent could be an easy way to ensure more money in the bank. For those looking to take advantage of the continued New Zealand property boom – especially in regions like Invercargill – however, failing to use an estate agent could actually prove more costly, both in terms of potentially making poor financial decisions and in respect to the heavy emotional and mental toll property negotiations can sometimes take on individuals.

With regard to buyers, a good agent can offer great guidance as to what they should be paying for a home in a specific area. They are also more likely to negotiate a good deal on a property than the buyer could themselves.

For sellers, an agent provides much-needed objectivity. Many owners can become so attached to their homes that they overlook key issues and may even overvalue their properties. Engaging an agent means accessing necessary insights into what needs to be fixed in a home before placing it on the market. Agents can also assist with things like arranging inspections, staging a home for viewings, and acting as a buffer between buyer and seller so as to smooth out the potentially highly emotive negotiation process.

While agent commissions can be pricey, many modern agencies offer their services at reasonable fixed rates, or are open to negotiation. When considering the time, energy, and work that goes into selling or buying a home, engaging the services of someone who is knowledgeable and ‘in your corner’ could mean a far less stressful process, with sellers being happy with the price they’ve received, and buyers truly making a good property investment.

