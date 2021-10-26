Online Event To Outline NZ Real Estate Sector’s Pathway To Net Zero Ahead Of COP26 Summit

Tomorrow afternoon, JLL real estate sustainability experts Riccardo Rizzi and Connor McCauley will host a specially-convened webinar for stakeholders in New Zealand’s commercial real estate sector to outline the steps and level of collaboration required to drive towards a net zero emissions future.

Riccardo Rizzi, JLL’s Head of Energy and Sustainability Services, says that while globally companies, employees and landlords exhibit a shared desire to work more sustainably, these good intentions have as yet largely failed to materialise into good behaviour on the scale required to make a meaningful difference.

“A UK survey last year of 20,000 office workers revealed that 65% would prefer to work for a company with a strong environmental policy. However, our latest research shows that while 85% of global commercial real estate leaders plan to develop real estate-specific environmental strategies by 2025, only 18% of organisations are actively implementing meaningful change now,” says Rizzi.

“With the real estate sector already responsible for approximately 40% of the world’s carbon emissions, and energy demand from residential and commercial buildings forecast to grow 42% by 2050, we can’t afford to wait any longer to effect positive change.”

Through embedding its own sustainability program, which has seen it commit to a net zero emissions target by 2030, JLL has developed a five-step roadmap for implementing a decarbonisation strategy and is already working with clients around the globe to help accelerate their own net zero ambitions.

JLL’s Regional Operations Director of Energy and Sustainability Services, APAC, Connor McCauley, says that by introducing this roadmap to a New Zealand audience tomorrow, JLL is seeking to align and motivate the private and public sectors here to understand the potential of collective impact.

“Over 80% of occupiers and investors agree that a strong partnership between cities, real estate occupiers and investors is instrumental in driving the net zero carbon agenda,” says McCauley.

“Moreover, cities can benefit from the sector’s motivation to further their own net zero goals, as most investors and occupiers we have spoken to state that they will proactively prioritise locations that help them reduce carbon emissions.”

Note to eds

JLL is the co-lead for the built environment sector within the COP26 climate champions team in the United Nation’s Race to Zero campaign. At COP26, JLL will be calling on all businesses to commit to setting a minimum net zero carbon buildings target by 2030.

About the speakers

Riccardo Rizzi, JLL Head of Energy and Sustainability Services - Australia

Riccardo has over 20 years of experience in complex environmental reporting, energy efficiency, green leasing negotiations, construction, and training. As the Head of Energy and Sustainability at JLL Australia, Riccardo manages a team of 45 sustainability experts who provide environmental reporting, energy efficiency upgrades, sustainability asset repositioning and environmental certification.

Connor McCauley, JLL Asia Pacific Regional Operations Director of Energy and Sustainability Services

With more than 13 years of experience, Connor is a member of the leadership team for JLL’s APAC Energy & Sustainability services team. He has oversight over all sustainability projects across the region but holds a particular interest in broadening the scope of sustainability beyond the traditional environmental focus into social impact, resilience, wellbeing and governance for investor and corporate clients.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specialises in real estate and investment management. Our vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, we will build a better tomorrow for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $16.3 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of over 91,000 as of March 31, 2019. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit www.jll.com.

