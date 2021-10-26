Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

The 2nd Pacific Exposition: It’s Time For The Pacific

Tuesday, 26 October 2021, 8:01 pm
Press Release: Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia

“An Effort to Jumpstart Post-Pandemic Economic Recovery”

The Government of the Republic of Indonesia, through its Embassy in Wellington, will be holding the 2nd Pacific Exposition in full virtual format on 27-30 October 2021 under the theme “It’s Time for the Pacific”.

“This is part of Indonesia’s continuous commitment to contribute to the Pacific economy by way of expanding market access and connectivity between various stakeholders in the region,” says Ambassador Tantowi Yahya, Indonesia’s Roving Ambassador to the Pacific and the Chairman of the 2nd Pacific Exposition. “Given the nature of the exposition, the virtual format will allow even wider exposure of goods and services from Pacific countries to potential markets in other regions across the world.”

“The theme of the 2nd Pacific Exposition reflects an optimism that the Pacific, as an increasingly strategic region in the global market, will be able to jumpstart its economic recovery amidst the on-going global pandemic.”

The 1st Pacific Exposition in 2019 in Auckland was attended by more than 600 VVIPs, high dignitaries, business figures, and artists from 20 countries and territories across the region. The exhibition recorded NZD 104 million business deals and commitments while drawing in more than 5,000 visitors. It also received wide coverage and was hailed as the most comprehensive event in the Pacific.

Minister for Foreign Affairs of Indonesia, H.E. Retno Marsudi, is expected to officially open the exposition during an opening ceremony on 27 October. The ceremony will also be attended by Heads of Delegation from participating Pacific countries and territories.

Trade Exhibition; Business Matching; and Forums are the event’s main programs. As for the forum, there will be The Pacific Talks; Trade, Investment, and Creative Economy Forum; Health Forum; Tourism Forum; and Fisheries Forum.

The Pacific region will be well represented in the exposition with no less than 17 countries and territories to take part. More than 312 companies have already signed up for the virtual trade exhibition where visitors from around the globe will be able to browse through their products and services in interactive virtual booths.

Six provinces from the eastern part of Indonesia, Papua; West Papua; Maluku; North Maluku; North Sulawesi; and East Nusa Tenggara, which are also part of the Melanesian and Polynesian race groups, will represent Indonesia. Other participating countries will also have their virtual government booths to promote trade and tourism sectors.

The continuous engagements of the six provinces are part of what Ambassador Yahya described as the first start to realize better connectivity and expand market access between them and the Pacific. The Eastern Indonesia Region is known for its progressive economy. Given the geographical proximity and cultural connections, this mutually beneficial engagements are expected to grow in the coming years.

In the event’s forums, prominent figures in governments and businesses will share their views, policy recomendation and expertise on current topics of interest. The prominent Keynote Speakers and Panelists’ wide range includes Indonesia’s Coordinating Ministers of Maritime and Investment Luhut B. Panjaitan, Aupito William Sio and Soroi Eoe, Muhamad Lutfi, Indonesia Trade Minister, Pacific Tourism Organisation Chief Chris Cocker, and Sir Richard Taylor of WETA Studio.

