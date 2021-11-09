Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern To Chair The 2021 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting

Tuesday, 9 November 2021, 6:09 am
Press Release: APEC

Issued by the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting Chair

Wellington, New Zealand, 8 November 2021

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will chair a virtual meeting of APEC Leaders on 13 November—the pinnacle of New Zealand’s 2021 APEC host year.

“Having convened APEC Leaders for an additional COVID-19 summit in July, this meeting will focus on charting a path to recovery out of this once-in-a-century crisis,” Prime Minister Ardern said.

“APEC’s focus remains on the regional response and recovery from COVID-19. Together we are continuing to keep supply chains functioning and are supporting trade in critical medical supplies—including testing kits, PPE and now vaccines.

“Through APEC Leaders we will build on the progress so far by energizing the region’s economic recovery, taking action to decarbonize our economies, and promoting growth that leaves no one behind,” she said.

Also read: Prime Minister Ardern Steers APEC Leaders Toward Course for Recovery

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting will cap an intense five days known as the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week, during which the region’s senior officials, business and youth leaders as well as ministers convene to join, work and grow together as New Zealand hosted its final set of activities.

The week will start with a two-day APEC Ministerial Meeting on 9–10 November chaired by New Zealand Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta and Minister of Trade and Export Growth Damien O’Connor.

The 2021 APEC CEO Summit will be held on 11–12 November, which will bring together APEC leaders, world-leading executives, entrepreneurs and thought-leaders to exchange perspectives on the big issues facing the Asia-Pacific.

Young people will meet at the annual youth event, the 2021 APEC Voices of the Future Conference on 9–10 November, where Prime Minister Ardern will deliver a keynote speech.

APEC leaders will also have their annual dialogue with the APEC Business Advisory Council on 12 November, to be co-chaired by Prime Minister Ardern and Rachel Taulelei, the Chair of 2021 APEC Business Advisory Council.

Leading a regional health, trade and economic response to the pandemic has been one of New Zealand’s priorities as APEC 2021 chair. Earlier this year, Trade Ministers committed to speeding up the cross-border flow of vaccines and related goods to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

At their extraordinary meeting in July, leaders reaffirmed their commitment to redouble efforts to expand vaccine manufacture and supply, support global vaccine sharing efforts and encourage the voluntary transfer of vaccine production technologies on mutually agreed terms.

“Given APEC’s diverse membership, the many work streams under our purview, the multiple sectors we bring to the table, and our inclination toward practical discussion and exchanging ideas, we are in a good position to take the lead in turning what we have gone through into opportunities to build back more resilient and sustainable,” said Rebecca Sta Maria, Executive Director of the APEC Secretariat.

“New Zealand has paved, what in my mind, is the best path possible to a sustainable, digitally enabled and inclusive recovery,” Dr Sta Maria added. “This was a year for us to truly join, work and grow together.”

APEC is responsible for over 60 percent of global economic output; accounts for 47 percent of world trade and is home to 38 percent of the world’s population.

Find more from APEC on InfoPages.
 
 
 
