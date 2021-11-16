Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

How A Tax Accountant Was Swindled Out Of $100k

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 7:53 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

On 9 March 2021, Rachel* – a tax accountant in Auckland – matched with “Wu Haoyu” on Hinge. By 10 June, and one elaborate crypto-scam later, Rachel’s savings account was $100k lighter.

The scam that Rachel fell victim to is relatively new to Aotearoa – appearing for the first-time last year. Called a “hybrid scam”, this grift uses a combination of romance and investment to target millennials and can be incredibly effective at extracting huge sums of money.

In light of Fraud Awareness Week, the Consume This podcast explores how this dangerous new scam operates and how it targets unsuspecting victims.

“There’s a perception that scams are reserved for the elderly or those who are totally gullible. In New Zealand, the largest reported losses are from those in the 30 to 45 year old age bracket. We can expect for more New Zealanders to be targeted in the same way as Rachel,” Consumer NZ chief executive Jon Duffy said.

"There are certain behaviours to be aware of when on dating sites. This includes conversation being moved off dating platforms to text messaging, being sent links to 'investment' sites and encouragement to dabble in investing for fun."

Rachel and Haoyu matched and soon moved their chat to WhatsApp. Scammers do this to avoid losing their targets, as dating apps have algorithms that are designed to pick up scam trends and actively remove scam profiles.

They chatted at length with Haoyu mentioning he was into bitcoin trading, but weeks passed before he persuaded Rachel to try trading for herself. Haoyu sent her a link to his trading app. Unfortunately, it was all a lie. This large-scale scam included everything from a fake Forex mirror app to customer service reps that answered every question Rachel had.

Her investments began small, but Rachel rapidly found she was in over her head.

In a matter of weeks, she’d sunk $100k into what she had perceived was a legitimate investment platform – but then found she was unable to withdraw her funds.

It quickly dawned on Rachel that she’d been scammed. Despite “feeling stupid” for falling for this bogus scheme, she was happy to share her story on the Consume This podcast to help warn off other potential scam victims.

"This new dating scam involves many moving parts. The scammers take their time to build trust, there are fake investment sites, call centres and elaborate identities created. For example, ‘Haoyu’ had over 100 fake contacts on LinkedIn, one of which verified to Rachel that he was legitimate," Duffy said.

“If you’re concerned that you've been scammed, cease communication with the suspected scammer immediately. If you've transferred money – alert your bank and report it to the police and Financial Markets Authority,” Duffy said.

Rachel shares her story in episode four of the Consume This podcast, brought to you by Consumer NZ.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 