Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

National Cyber Security Centre Releases Annual Threat Report

Tuesday, 16 November 2021, 1:45 pm
Press Release: National Cyber Security Centre

Serious cyber threats targeting Aotearoa New Zealand continue to grow with an increase of the frequency and sophistication of incidents recorded in the last year.

The annual National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) Cyber Threat Report, released today, shows there were 404 incidents affecting nationally significant organisations in the 2020/21 year, a 15% increase on last year’s total.

These numbers reflect the NCSC’s focus is on incidents affecting New Zealand’s nationally significant organisations, and on incidents likely to have a national impact, which means these numbers represent just a small proportion of the total incidents affecting New Zealand

Of the total number of incidents, 28% showed links to suspected state-sponsored actors, while a similar proportion (27%) were likely criminal and financially motivated.

NCSC Director Lisa Fong said the level and type of malicious cyber activity observed in New Zealand in the past 12 months largely matched what was being seen internationally, with both ransomware and a rapid exploitation of internet-facing systems a common trend.

“We have seen a sharp increase in recorded criminal activity (27%) in the past year, which is a jump from 14% last year. This is a trend that has been reflected in public reporting of high-profile cases of disruptive ransomware and denial-of-service attacks affecting New Zealand private and public sector organisations.

“Malicious cyber actors are increasingly using automated scanning to identify cyber security vulnerabilities, with actors returning to select high-value targets to exploit.

“Criminal actors will typically look to disrupt critical services and publish stolen material to the internet and to media outlets in an attempt to apply further pressure on a victim to expedite their extortion demands.”

While the proportion of state-linked malicious cyber activity is down slightly from last year’s 30%, this is because of the greater proportion of criminal incidents we have recorded.

“State-sponsored activity is less likely to disrupt services and, indeed, sophisticated actors will go to great lengths to hide their activity from detection, while attempting to extract valuable data that may help in gaining a geostrategic or political advantage,” Lisa Fong said.

“It is becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish between state and criminal actors, particularly in cases where we are able to intervene early, but also because the line between state and criminal is becoming increasingly indistinct.

“State actors sometimes work alongside or provide havens for criminal groups, and we are increasingly seeing criminal groups now using capabilities once only used by sophisticated state actors.”

In the 2020/21 year, 26% of incidents had insufficient information to assess anything about the actor responsible or their motivation. The remainder of recorded incidents was made up of proactive work by the NCSC, or events such as a data leak where the NCSC was unable to investigate any further.

About $119 million worth of harm prevented

Our analysis based on an independently devised model indicates the detection and disruption of malicious cyber activity through the NCSC’s cyber defence capabilities prevented an estimated $119 million in harm to New Zealand’s nationally significant organisations in 2020/21.

Since June, 2016, when the NCSC first started operating those capabilities, we have prevented harm from malicious cyber activity by approximately $284 million.

Malware Free Networks

The NCSC continues to build and grow New Zealand’s cyber defence capabilities, most recently through the successful pilot and delivery of Malware Free Networks (MFN), which has already disrupted more than 2000 malicious cyber events in 12 months. MFN is a scalable malware detection and disruption service that involves the NCSC generating and sharing cyber threat intelligence with partners including internet service providers and managed service providers, who deliver detection and disruption services to their customers.

Other areas of focus

The 2020/21 year saw three significant events that involved the NCSC. In addition to supporting the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, assistance was provided to ensure the 2020 General Election was conducted free from cyber interference. The NCSC is also providing assistance to agencies involved with New Zealand’s virtual hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

About the NCSC

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) is a part of the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB). The NCSC operates the GCSB’s cyber defence capabilities and leads cyber security engagement with New Zealand’s organisations of national significance to protect their information systems from high-impact and advanced cyber-borne threats. The NCSC is the lead organisation for responding to cyber threats that could have an impact on national security and well-being.

The NCSC provides incident response services to help New Zealand organisations address potentially high-impact cyber security events. The NCSC also provides cyber security resilience assessment and advice, and advice on addressing new cyber security vulnerabilities when they are identified.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Cyber Security Centre on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Government: Climate Standards For New Govt Buildings
The Government is rolling out its plan for a carbon neutral public sector by 2025 by requiring that all new non-residential government buildings are climate friendly, Economic and Regional Development Minister Stuart Nash and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced today... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>



Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Council of Trade Unions: Living Wage In The Core Public Service Shows The Way

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions is welcoming today’s announcement that workers in the core public service will be paid a minimum of the New Zealand Living Wage rate of $22.75 when their department’s service contracts come up for renewal... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 