Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Cyber Security Summit Next February Critical To Reducing Cyber Threats

Wednesday, 17 November 2021, 9:38 am
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Cyber-attacks are on the rise around the world, with healthcare and utilities the most targeted sectors.

Organisations must not only defend against attacks but be able to recover quickly after a major disruption.

Business leaders must embed cyber resilience across their organizations to protect against digital threats.

The national cyber security summit will be held in Wellington early next year which is attracting huge interest already.

With the recent ransomware and trojan attacks both here in New Zealand and in Australia, cyber security has been catapulted to the top of every business's to-do list.

Although there have been high-profile cases that have hit the news, CERT New Zealand has noted that cyber-attacks were up 65 percent in 2020.

The cyber security summit next February is being staged by NZTech and Brightstar.

Business critical activities have been disrupted, data has been compromised and the threat continues to evolve at a fast pace, NZTech chief executive Graeme Muller says.

“This year alone, many providers of essential services including energy, healthcare, food, and transportation have been hit by ransomware attacks which crippled their operations and had cascading effects on critical functions that we rely on.

“The covid pandemic has exposed even more opportunities and vulnerabilities. According to a recent report, there has been a 102 percent global surge in ransomware attacks compared to the beginning of 2020, and healthcare and utilities were the most targeted sectors.

“By now, most businesses recognise that they have to invest significant amounts of cash and resources in cybersecurity. Collective global spending has now reached $145 billion a year and is predicted to exceed $1 trillion by 2035.

“As the number and impact of cyber-attacks continue to rise, I believe we are not doing enough about cybersecurity.

“No company has the resources to fix all cyber issues and not all fixes are equally important. It is only by starting to identify activities that are important to a business, and understanding how attacks could disrupt them, that one could start to prioritise the process of risk mitigation.

“We’re at a crossroad where cyber resilience has become a defining mandate of our time, to anticipate future threats, withstand, recover from cyber-attacks, and adapt to future digital shocks,” Muller says.

“We have high expectations when it comes to security in the physical world and the government, businesses and individuals invest in physical security at a much high rate than cyber security.

“It is time to treat the security of our digital and physical worlds as equally important and invest appropriately as a nation.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Tower: Releases New Tool Revealing Kiwis’ Residential Flood Risks
Tower has invested in detailed modelling showing the risk of flooding from rivers and rain for residential addresses across New Zealand. As of today, Tower is sharing flood risk ratings with all New Zealanders and using its data to better match flood premiums to risk... More>>


Reserve Bank of New Zealand: Chief Economist And MPC Member Departing After 25 Years

The Reserve Bank’s Head of Economics and Chief Economist, Yuong Ha, who is also an inaugural member of the Monetary Policy Committee will leave next year after 25 years with RBNZ. Mr Ha, who has been with the RBNZ since 1997, and is an internal member of the Monetary Policy Committee, will leave both roles next year... More>>

Commissioner For The Environment: Turning Back A Silent Invasion
Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment, Simon Upton, is calling for the Government to lift its game in protecting native ecosystems from the thousands of exotic plants spreading throughout Aotearoa New Zealand... More>>


Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>


Statistics NZ: Annual Net Migration Lowest Since 2012
The provisional net migration gain of 800 people in the year ended September 2021 is the lowest for a September year since 2012, Stats NZ said today. “This latest gain is well down from the record net migration gain of 92,000 in the March 2020 year,” population indicators manager Tehseen Islam said... More>>

Energy: Infratil Performs Strongly With Half Year Profit Buoyed By Tilt Sale
Infratil Limited today announced a Net Parent Surplus from Continuing Operations of $1.086 billion, for the six months ended 30 September 2021, which is the largest net surplus that Infratil has recorded in its 27-year history... More>>



Statistics: Food Prices Fall For First Time Since February
Food prices fell 0.9 percent in October 2021 compared with September 2021, mainly influenced by lower prices for fruit and vegetables, non-alcoholic beverages, and meat, poultry, and fish, Stats NZ said today... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 