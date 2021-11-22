Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Share Market Advice App, Stockfox, Partners With Share Portfolio Tracking Platform Sharesight

Monday, 22 November 2021, 2:35 pm
Press Release: Stockfox

Recently launched share market investment advice app, Stockfox, is pleased to announce it has formed a partnership with leading share portfolio tracker, Sharesight.

This will enable investors to monitor and track the performance (and tax implications) of the Stockfox tips they act on, and indeed all the other investments they hold in their portfolio, alongside the advice and analysis they’re receiving within the Stockfox app. This integration with Sharesight helps make Stockfox a one-stop-shop for share market advice, analysis and portfolio monitoring.

The application programming interface (API) has been developed so that users of both platforms can easily link their accounts, creating a seamless experience between the two services.

“Partnering with Sharesight is an exciting development for Stockfox. We all know that the number of people investing in the share market has increased exponentially recently, but not many of these investors have access to credible financial advice and the ability to accurately monitor their portfolios’ performance,” says Stockfox founder and lead analyst David McEwen.

“This is a great opportunity to give keen investors who diligently keep track of their investments reliable and professional advice. They will feel more confident with their investing decisions and ultimately make the most of their investing experience,” McEwen adds.

Stockfox delivers professionally researched analysis and recommendations to users on their mobile, desktop or tablet device to help them invest successfully in the share market. The service is designed to reduce the confusion and anxiety people often feel when trying to decide what shares to buy and when to sell.

With a growing number of investors wanting access to more actionable investment knowledge, the partnership between Stockfox and Sharesight comes at the perfect time.

“The integration of Sharesight and Stockfox represents a key expansion of the Sharesight ecosystem. It creates a holistic solution for self-directed investors, who will have access to all the information they need to make better investment decisions, whether it be stock analysis, performance data or tax reporting,” says Joe Salvati, Partnerships Director for Sharesight.

This new feature will elevate the investing experience for both Stockfox and Sharesight users by making advice and performance tracking features accessible to the everyday investor. It is the first of several strategic partnerships in Stockfox’s sights as the company turns to establish itself as the platform of choice in the share market advice space for retail investors.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Stockfox on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Predator Free 2050: Announces Funding For Genetics Research Into Possums
Predator Free 2050 Limited (PF2050 Ltd) has partnered with the University of Otago to support a research team investigating new genetic technologies that could help eradicate possums from Aotearoa New Zealand by 2050... More>>

ALSO:



Rail And Maritime Transport Union: Timaru Port Workers Vote To Strike
The results of a secret ballot of Port of Timaru workers saw an overwhelming majority vote for strike action to pursue a general wage increase of 8%. 94% of workers voting supported industrial action. Rail and Maritime Transport Union (RMTU) South Island Organiser John Kerr says the decision was not taken lightly... More>>


Royal Society: 2021 Research Honours Aotearoa Celebrates Achievements By Researchers, Scholars And Innovators

Contributions of innovators, kairangahau Māori, researchers and scholars throughout Aotearoa New Zealand are having their achievements and national and international impact recognised... More>>




REINZ: Sales Volumes Leveling Out
Data released today by the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) shows there were 44 fewer lifestyle property sales (-2.6%) for the three months ended October 2021 than for the three months ended September 2021... More>>


BNZ: Auckland Retail Card Spending Bounces Back In Step Two
Bank of New Zealand (BNZ) card spending data released today shows one week of retail therapy at Alert Level 3 Step 2 has been enough to raise card spending in Auckland to levels greater than before the Delta lockdown... More>>


Statistics: Producer Prices Increase
Producer prices increased more in the year ended September 2021 than in any other year for more than a decade, Stats NZ said today.In the year ended September 2021, prices received by producers increased 6.2 percent, and prices paid by producers increased 7.0 percent... More>>

Napier Port: Reports Record Revenue And Earnings

Napier Port (NZX.NPH) today reports record revenue and earnings for the financial year ended 30 September 2021, as the resilience and diversity of its trade portfolio continues to mitigate the effect of container shipping disruptions and the absence of cruise ship visits caused by the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 