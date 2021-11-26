Hilltop Luxury Home With Ocean Views From Expansive Wrap-around Decks Goes Up For Sale

A majestic hilltop mansion with more outdoor decking than the size of two average-sized homes – delivering unobscured views over the Pacific Ocean – has been placed on the market for sale.

The substantial designer six-bedroom/five-lounge/five-bathroom manor sits on some 1.5-hectares overlooking Waimarama Beach south-east of Havelock North in Hawke’s Bay.

Constructed in 2012 and comprising 590-sqaure metres of premium living space, the lodge-like home also contains an enormous atrium-style living room beneath a vaulted glass ceiling, a cosey sitting room/library with double-sided wood fireplace, and a chef-designed kitchen complete with its own indoor pizza oven.

Outside the communal living open plan spaces within the home - and dissecting the 382-square metres of decking - is an infinity water feature with uninterrupted views of Waimarama Beach and Bare Island in the Pacific Ocean.

The palatial residence at 65 Timoti Road in Waimarama is now being marketed for sale by tender through Bayleys Havelock North, with the tender process closing on December 20. Salespeople Andrew Rochester and Catherine Rochester said the stately hilltop residence truly replicated a luxury retreat – with the expansive decking and incredible views.

“As a dwelling, this is one of the biggest homes you will find anywhere along the Hawke’s Bay coast,” said Catherine Rochester.

“Wrap-around decking ensures a choice of sun-filled panoramas for all day enjoyment and relaxation – whether as an owner, or as a guest. The view from the enormous chef’s kitchen over the dining room space for example is simply outstanding.”

In addition to the main home footprint, the property has two separate self-contained accommodation spaces – each containing beautifully furnished living areas, two-bedrooms, along with their own bathroom and ensuite. One apartment has a kitchenette and the other has a new fully equipped kitchen. One of the apartments sits above the three-car garaging.

“The home’s physical lay-out means any guests staying in the accommodation wings can do so without impinging on the main family home,” Mr Rochester said.

“Finished to five-star standards of interior decor, both of the separate apartments are in a ‘turnkey’ state to potentially operate as luxury short-stay accommodation units which could function entirely independently from the main dwelling.

“The home’s light-filled central atrium is befitting of a grand dining hall, and creates a real ‘heart’ in the centre of home, surrounded by the more private nook spaces and the main bedrooms. In winter, the pizza oven in the kitchen doubles up as a heat-generating fireplace and is complementary to the Hydronic underfloor heating system throughout.

“Many of the rooms have high stud ceilings too – allowing for the dual layering of windows in a design style which not only accentuates light flow throughout the home but gives a whole new visual perspective to the skyline.

“This effect is accentuated at night when the stars shine brightly as there is virtually no other manmade light source near the property. It’s a star-gazers dream.”

Andrew Rochester said that sitting on this elevated rural position with the sea vistas below, the home at 65 Timoti Road provided complete privacy from neighbouring properties.

“The property has both ocean and beautiful rural vista, There’s so much space available around the house that any new owner could easily have an inground swimming pool built, tennis court or even mark out their personal golf chip and putt.” Mr Rochester said.

