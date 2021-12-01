SCCG Management Unveils Nevatronix SBTVerse Sports Betting Terminal At SBC Summit North America
Stephen Crystal, SCCG Founder and CEO, announced today that the company, in a joint venture with Nevatronix, will be unveiling a new sports betting terminal at the SBC Summit - North America. The event, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in New Jersey, will be held December 1-2 at the exhibit hall, booth #113. The new hardware product, SBTVerse, was developed by Nevatronix, a 25-year gaming product and turn-key electronics solutions provider, as part of their commitment to providing transformational and cutting edge sports betting devices to the gaming industry.
Said Crystal, "We see this technology as a game-changing sports betting product that includes next-level fintech capabilities. This solution will not only change the landscape of what sports-wagering hardware suppliers offer today, but it will create an amazing opportunity never before showcased for our clients and partners."
Features of the SBTVerse sports betting
terminal include:
- Robust Steel Construction
- 15.6" Touch LCD
- 27" Touch LCD
- Dual Bill Validators
- Ticket Printer
- Bar Code Reader
- Card Reader
- ADA Tactile / Audio Interface
- Audio Speakers
- Camera
- Electronic Locks
- Programmable RGB-LED Accent Lighting
- Battery Backup
- Forex
- Crypto
- ATM
- Wager Payouts