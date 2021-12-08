Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZ Post Christmas Cut Off Dates Fast Approaching – Send Now If You Haven’t Already

Wednesday, 8 December 2021, 8:29 am
Press Release: NZ Post

The NZ Post cut off dates for sending Christmas presents domestically are fast approaching, with deadlines for parcels sent Economy by Thursday 16 December, and parcels sent by Courier by Monday 20 December. Deadlines for sending Christmas presents overseas in time for Christmas have already passed.

NZ Post Chief Operating Officer Brendon Main says NZ Post is currently experiencing its busiest Christmas ever, and has made the decision to bring forward the deadlines for sending Christmas presents domestically, to give Kiwis the best chance of having their parcels arrive in time for Christmas.

“We have brought on as much extra capacity as we possibly can, and our teams are working flat out to get parcels under the tree in time. We’re currently delivering about 2.4 million parcels every week, breaking the record for the busiest Christmas in NZ Post history,” says Brendon Main.

“Our message to Kiwis is to send now, if you haven’t already. The new Christmas cut off dates are quickly approaching. Economy parcels should be sent by Thursday 16 December, and Courier parcels by Monday 20 December, to give parcels the best chance of being with loved ones by the big day.”

NZ Post began to see record parcel numbers in August when the country first went into lockdown, and those volumes have only increased in the lead up to Christmas.

“The busiest day for us so far was Cyber Monday (Monday 29 November) when we received over 535,000 parcels to deliver on just that one day alone, and we’re expecting to see parcel volumes at those heights this week. That’s why it is so important for people to send their parcels as soon as they can.”

“Our teams have been working incredibly hard to deliver these huge numbers of parcels for Kiwis. We’ve brought on hundreds of extra people, we’ve extended our operating hours and are processing 24/7, and we’ve re-designed our Auckland network to get parcels where they need to be as fast as we can. It’s been wonderful to see so much patience, kindness and gratitude from Kiwis as our people are out and about delivering for them,” says Brendon Main.

More information about sending deadlines for Christmas, as well as any updates on delays, can be found at nzpost.co.nz

