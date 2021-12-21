Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Mike McRoberts Winner Of Bill Toft Award 2021

Tuesday, 21 December 2021, 11:01 am
Press Release: BusinessNZ

The winner of the Bill Toft Award 2021 is Mike McRoberts.

Mike McRoberts, journalist and news anchor, Newshub, won the Bill Toft Award with a compilation of reporting, documentary and news anchor work produced during 2021.

The judges said:

"Mike's entry showed an experienced journalist skilfully conveying important news, reaching into the heart of current issues and forging connections with everyday New Zealanders. His trademark warmth, clarity and emotional intelligence combine to create quality, relatable broadcasting, and he is an outstanding winner of the Bill Toft Award."

The Bill Toft Media Award is open to broadcasters working in online and broadcasting media in New Zealand, awarded for the purpose of encouraging excellence in broadcasting in New Zealand.

Simon 'Swampy' Marsh, member of the Bill Toft Award judges panel, said the high standard of entries this year was a testament to the breadth and strength of broadcasting in New Zealand in 2021.

