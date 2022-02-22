Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

‘Design Masterpiece’: Auckland’s America’s Cup Village Wins Gold Award

Tuesday, 22 February 2022, 9:03 pm
Press Release: ACE Awards

The Wynyard Edge Alliance has won Gold at the ACE Awards on Tuesday 22 February for designing and building the America’s Cup Village on Auckland’s waterfront.

Some of New Zealand’s leading planning, design and construction specialists came together to form the high-performance team required to deliver this globally significant project.

The alliance – made up of Beca, Tonkin + Taylor, Auckland Council, McConnell Dowell, Downer and the New Zealand Government – was responsible for designing and building the infrastructure needed to host the 36th America’s Cup in Auckland in 2021. It was tasked with creating a stage for the race, and an attractive, welcoming waterfront destination Kiwis and visitors would love.

The project had multiple conflicting priorities, including a short timeframe, an immoveable deadline and a challenging budget.

The team used agile processes with parallel workstreams and, in some instances, detailed designs were being progressed in tandem with alternative options to enable changes and optimisation as the project progressed.

ACE New Zealand Chief Executive Helen Davidson said judges were impressed that despite the complex challenges, the project was completed on time and under budget.

“There was a high level of political attention and public spending under scrutiny, so the project was high-profile and could not afford to fail. The Wynyard Edge Alliance has delivered a design and construction masterpiece.

“The team have also gone to considerable lengths to share their knowledge within the profession in New Zealand through technical papers, presentations and videos. Their willingness to share their experience leaves a legacy that will benefit the industry for years to come.”

About the ACE Awards

The ACE Awards recognise consulting and engineering that achieves the highest level of innovation and excellence, and results in remarkable outcomes. The judging panel evaluates the submissions, conducts client interviews and tours project sites. This work is then reviewed by a group of peers, which makes the ACE Awards the pinnacle of achievement in the professional services consulting sector.

These awards are the 2021 ACE Awards, originally scheduled to take place at the Cordis Hotel in Auckland in September 2021 but delayed because of COVID-19 restrictions. They took place online on Tuesday 22 February.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACE Awards on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Reserve Bank: More Tightening Needed
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1 percent. The Committee also agreed to commence the gradual reduction of the Reserve Bank’s bond holdings under the Large Scale Asset Purchase... More>>

ALSO:



Westpac: Economic Overview, February 2022 – The Bill Comes Due
Westpac’s latest Economic Overview shows that New Zealand has continued to benefit from its strong economic and health response to Covid-19. But the price of that success is becoming apparent, with capacity constraints and higher inflation likely to be a key feature in 2022... More>>


NZ Post: Announces A Half Year Result Of $60 Million Profit
Monthly food prices rose 2.7 percent in January 2022, Stats NZ said today. This is the biggest monthly rise since January 2017, when monthly food prices rose 2.8 percent... More>>

Daniel Watson: NFTs A Minefield Of Scams Warns Cybersecurity Expert
New Zealanders are being urged to avoid getting sucked into the current mania around non-fungible tokens (NFTs) because scams are as common as promises of profit... More>>


PSA: Chief Executive Serious Fraud Office Appointed
Deputy Public Service Commissioner Helene Quilter QSO has today announced the appointment of Ms Karen Chang to the position of Director and Chief Executive, Serious Fraud Office... More>>

Westpac: More Kiwi Homeowners Putting Extra Money On The Mortgage
A majority of Kiwi households with mortgages are financially better positioned than a year ago to cope with the twin strains of Omicron and rising interest rates, according to Westpac NZ data... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 