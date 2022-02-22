Beca’s Kiwi Team Win Gold Award For Malaysia Skyscraper

Engineering consultancy Beca has won Gold at the ACE Awards for its project Exchange 106, a skyscraper in Kuala Lumpur’s financial district.

Standing at 445m above ground, it’s the world’s 21st tallest building that includes a 93-storey office tower, two levels of retail and six levels of basement carpark.

Conceptualised, designed and constructed by the Auckland-based team at Beca, the exceptionally complex building was completed in four years with one floor constructed every three days.

The building height inspired Beca to think differently, challenging conventional approaches to fire engineering and building services. Beca’s mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems used less plant room space while delivering efficiency, reliability and compliance.

This smart design delivered the first building over 400 meters tall to have just three plant room floors, a zero-wastewater discharge, technical excellence in fire protection and Green Building excellence.

It was one of three projects to win a Gold award at the ACE Awards on Tuesday 22 February, which recognise excellence in professional services consulting in Aotearoa.

ACE New Zealand Chief Executive Helen Davidson said judges were impressed with the technical complexity of the building and the high level of sustainability it created for the client, Mulia Property Development Sdn. Bhd.

“Beca’s work on this project has really set the bar for what excellence in consulting looks like, particularly in fire protection and MEP services in tall buildings.

“These awards are a fantastic celebration of the talent we have in professional services consulting in Aotearoa, and they showcase the vibrant and rewarding mahi our members deliver for their clients.”

