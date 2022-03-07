Woolies Jeans: NZ Made Merino Company Anticipates Launch For Mid-June 2022

After a blockbuster end to 2021 where Kaitaia born Shearer, Jovian Garcia-Cummins, 26, raised $337,426, from 220 investors, for his start-up Woolies Jeans, the company is set to launch and subsequently expand on ‘ideas from a woolshed’ at Fieldays 2022.

‘Right now, we’re getting our ducks aligned so that we are prepared to handle the orders we are anticipating. I have been overwhelmed by the amount of Kiwis wanting to give me a helping hand,’ says Garcia-Cummins, who is still juggling time between shearing and launching his new invention.

Woolies Jeans has been working with some big names in NZ fashion to bring the ideas to light. This includes collaborating with Award-Winning Designer Wynn Hamlyn, Sustainable Textile Agencies Ltd and NZ’s largest clothing producer Albion to take Garcia-Cummins and his ‘Mum’s ideas to a level of professional scalability.

The jeans themselves are unique to the market because they have a unique 100% merino lining interior and a high-quality sustainable denim exterior. This means that customers will be able to have 100% merino against their legs and hips but the denim exterior is used to protect the merino and look good. Woolies Jeans will also be NZ Made.

‘I’m still exploring the full benefits of Merino right now. I think having 100% merino against my legs is like a magical power and I want to build the brand around helping others be able to also experience these jeans I have been wearing for years’ says Garcia-Cummins.

Woolies Jeans will be accepting online orders from launch in June 2022. Jovian and his team will also be displaying the jeans at Fieldays 2022 in the Rural Living Marquee. To find out more go to https://wooliesjeans.com

