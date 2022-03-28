Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Āio Fitness & Wellbeing: Creating A Wellbeing Service For Wāhine In Christchurch

Monday, 28 March 2022, 12:03 pm
Press Release: AIO Fitness and Wellbeing

https://www.aiofit.co.nz/

Crisharna (Sharn) is a fitness and personal trainer in Otautahi with a passion to see the women of Christchurch and Aotearoa focus on their own health and wellbeing. For some time Sharn has been utilising her skills as a personal trainer and massage therapist, to develop the holistic wellbeing of clients in Christchurch city. As her business grew in popularity, she has added to her service focusing on health and wellbeing through Āio Fitness and Wellbeing. Āio services range from corporate packages to individual massages and personal training sessions. These services are offered as a mobile service, where she will come to your home, workplace or chosen location.

The name Āio is instrumental in Sharn’s approach to her massage and fitness sessions. Āio means to be at peace, calm or tranquil. Through both her fitness sessions and massage sessions she wants to see women empowered and at peace with their holistic wellbeing. Additionally the intention of bringing the wellbeing service into a place of comfort for the client creates this calming approach, as clients do not need to travel to get to the location. It also means Āio Fitness & Wellbeing is so much more accessible for Wahine across Christchurch.

The foundation of her holistic services focuses on the four dimensions of Te Whare Tapa Whā by Tākuta Mason Durie. This is Taha Tinana (physical health), Taha Wairua (spiritual health), Taha Whānau (family health) and Taha Hinegaro (mental/emotional health). Through empowering women in these four dimensions, and offering a service that nurtures these pillars in health and wellbeing. Sharn and Aio Fitness have seen great success, and in particular a healthy and positive outlook from her clients. Sharn also has an extensive health and wellbeing background. With personal training and massage certifications, as well as specialised knowledge and certifications in Mirimiri (a traditional Maori Healing practice used to rebalance), Holistic Massage and Reiki.

For more information about this Christchurch business, their vision, services and packages you can visit the Āio Fitness & Wellbeing website, here.

