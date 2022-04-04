The Insides Company And GD Medical Announce Distribution Agreement For The Netherlands And Belgium

Left to Right: Ingrid Evers (Marketing Manager at GD Medical), Duncan Cunninghame (Business Development Manager UK & EU at The Insides Company), Roel Claassen (Managing Director of GD Medical)

GD Medical Pharma BV has been appointed as the distributor for The Insides™ Company's chyme reinfusion solutions in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The Insides Company's award-winning flagship product, The Insides™ System, is a patient managed therapy that enables restoration of intestinal continuity, allowing patients to recommence oral feeding and significantly improve clinical outcomes.

Garth Sutherland, CEO of The Insides Company, said, "The Insides Company is delighted to be working with GD Medical, an established and patient centric medical distributor who share our vision for providing best in class therapies for patients with severe intestinal failure."

Roel Claassen, Managing Director of GD Medical said, “We are honored to start this partnership with The Insides Company and believe our two companies are a great fit! GD Medical aims to bring added value to patients and health care providers with service, knowledge, and education. We strive to introduce innovative products to the market that really have an added value for the patient, and we believe the Insides System fully meets those criteria.”

