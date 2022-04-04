Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Apprentices Go Hammer-to-hammer At The NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored By ITM

Monday, 4 April 2022, 12:47 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Certified Builders

Building apprentices from across Hawke’s Bay will battle it out on Saturday 9 April at the New Zealand Certified Builders (NZCB) Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM. Competing for the title of Hawke’s Bay’s NZCB Apprentice Challenge winner and a spot in the national final, the apprentices will be tasked with completing a challenging project over eight hours that will put their skills to the test.

After the 2021 NZCB Apprentice Challenge saw a record number of entries across the country, anticipation is building for this year’s competition.

This year’s challenge will see each apprentice build a park bench, the design plans for which were revealed one week ahead of the competition. The day-long challenge requires proficiency in a raft of carpentry skills, with a focus on attention to detail and time management.

To decide the winner, a judging panel of building practitioners and industry educators will assess each apprentice’s technical skills and technique, the quality of their workmanship, precision of measuring and cutting, assembly and ability to work to a detailed plan – all while working against the clock.

Each park bench must meet minimum safety standards, and competitors will be provided with durable, trade-quality timber and materials from ITM to complete the project.

The event will be held at Tumu ITM, 55 Thames Street, Napier and is open to the public to attend and support local building talent. The event begins at 8am and the best time to attend is from 3pm onwards, with Hawke’s Bay’s Apprentice Challenge 2022 winner being announced around 5pm.

The Hawke’s Bay event is one of 20 regional NZCB Apprentice Challenges being held around the country on Saturday. These events are sponsored by ITM and held in conjunction with the Industry Training Association Building (ITAB) and Apprenticeship Scholarship Trust.

The winner of each regional event will go on to represent their region in the national NZCB Apprentice Challenge Sponsored by ITM Final, held at the NZCB Annual Conference and Expo in Hamilton.

