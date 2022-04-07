New Revamped Website For Trojan Investigation And Security

Trojan [http://trojanis.nz/], which provides bespoke investigation [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/] and security solutions [https://trojanis.nz/services/security/] based in Auckland launches its revamped website to showcase its services and reach more audiences.

Trojan started in 2011 with a range of security and investigation services like cheating partner [Link to https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/cheating-partner/], child custody [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/child-custody/], establishing assets [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/establishing-assets/], surveillance [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/surveillance/], GPS vehicle tracking [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/gps-vehicle-tracking], bug sweep [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/bug-sweep-tscm/], background checks [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/background-checks/], locating a person [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/tracing-or-locating-a-person/], open-source intelligence scanning [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/opensource-intelligence-scanning/ ], workplace investigations [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/workplace-investigations/], and Insurance fraud investigation [https://trojanis.nz/services/investigation/insurance-fraud-investigations/].

The newly launched website aims to reach out to new and existing clientele. It features a dark, serious, and professional theme design that is easy to navigate for all types of users. The full range of investigation and security can be easily accessed from the menu bar, along with a list of services, testimonials, and a contact form. Visitors may also request quotations and give feedback through the company’s contact details found on the website.

