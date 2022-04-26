Kiwicare Launches Campaign To Protect NZ’s Native Birds In Support Of Predator Free 2050

Kiwicare has launched a Keep The Bird Song Strong campaign in support of New Zealand’s Predator Free 2050 goal.

Keep The Bird Song Strong aims to help New Zealanders tackle predators in their own backyards because when they do they’re helping to protect New Zealand’s back yard, to preserve our native birds and ensure our gardens and forests are filled with the sound of bird song for generations to come.

The centre piece of the campaign are predator free packs that contain everything New Zealanders need to keep their backyards predator free.

100 per cent of the profit from the packs is going to the Predator Free NZ Trust to support the work it is doing to connect and energise all New Zealanders towards a predator free Aotearoa.

Kiwicare’s General Manager of Marketing Jane McCarrison says, “New Zealand’s native birds are on the decline to the tune of 25 million a year thanks to rats, stoats and possums. If this continues there’s a real possibility our native birds will no longer exist in the wild, and our forests will no longer be filled with beautiful native birdsong.”

“We all have guardianship over our collective backyard, and we can all play our part in protecting our native birds and preserving our beautiful birdsong. That starts with tackling predators in our own backyards.

“Predators are a 365 day a year problem for our native birds but with one of our predator free packs, Kiwis can target predators at home every day. At the same time, they’ll be supporting the charitable work of the Predator Free Trust.”

Kiwicare’s Predator Free packs include rat and mice stations, NO rat mice bait blocks, rodent detector card, rat trap and Manuka tree seeds, along with a four-step guide on rodent detection, setting the bait in a station, placing and setting the trap.

They are on sale in selected Mitre 10 stores around New Zealand.

All Kiwicare Predator Free products and solutions can be found at Mitre 10, Bunnings and Supermarkets nationwide.

© Scoop Media

