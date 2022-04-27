Attain Partners With Loyalty Programme To Reward Clients

Revenue growth agency, Attain and loyalty tech company Smart Loyalty, have recently announced their partnership inside the SmartTrade Rewards Programme. This is SmartTrade’s first-ever partnership with an agency and Attain’s first partnership with a loyalty and rewards programme.

Clients of Attain will be recognised for their continued business by being able to accumulate points which can then be used to redeem rewards through the SmartTrade Rewards Programme.

Working with SmartTrade is not an altogether unfamiliar space for everyone at Attain. Attain’s CEO Sharn Piper first became acquainted with the programme 15 years ago.

“Sharn was a member of the SmartTrade programme that had a specific focus of looking after builders,” says Smart Loyalty’s General Manager, Quinton Scheurich.

“This is a programme that I’ve experienced first-hand as a business owner,” says Piper, “not only does it have genuine rewards, but it’s also been around for 25 years. Any business that can say that is clearly doing something right.”

Having a unique offering, Attain wanted to embrace something that was outside the box for their industry.

Piper says, “This is definitely something that’s a little bit different, but we have always seen value in going against the grain.”

Scheurich also notes how the two businesses, while delivering different services, have followed a similar path. “Attain is a business looking after other businesses, and a lot of what they do is directed at the trades industry, but it’s not limited to just that. Similarly, SmartTrade was built off the back of the building and construction industry. However, we’ve certainly grown well beyond those borders now.”

“This programme is open to everyone. With over 300 participating businesses to earn points from, no matter your industry, you’ll get value out of the programme,” says Piper.

Scheurich adds, “We welcome Attain into the fold. We are looking forward to working with them and achieving good business outcomes together.”

