Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Enjoy A Bikkie For A Good Cause- Foodstuffs And Griffin’s Set Goal To Raise $175,000 In May For Breast Cancer Foundation

Friday, 29 April 2022, 2:13 pm
Press Release: Griffin's

Foodstuffs New Zealand and Griffin’s are bringing back their limited-edition social impact biscuit that tastes good and does good with $1 from every packet sold going directly to Breast Cancer Foundation NZ to support those with breast cancer.

The delicious sweet biscuits available in either choc milk or pink icing, are the perfect addition to a Pink Ribbon Breakfast, a work morning tea shout or even just with your afternoon cuppa, and an easy way to help show your support for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ this Pink Ribbon Breakfast month.

Foodstuffs and Griffin’s have set a goal to raise $175,000 through the sale of the bikkies which will go towards efforts to raise Kiwis’ awareness of breast health, the importance of early detection, as well as providing free support services for breast cancer patients.

Available throughout May, the feel-good treats are on shelves exclusively through New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square supermarkets nationwide while stocks last.

Head of Cooperative Public Relations Emma Wooster says it means a lot to the Foodstuffs team to be able to support the work the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ does across Aotearoa.

“There really has never been a better reason to add biscuits to your shopping list during May. Too many of us know the impact of breast cancer, and we’re confident our amazing customers will get behind the cause and help us reach our fundraising goal.”

More than 3,500 women and around 25 men are diagnosed with breast cancer every year here in New Zealand. That’s nine women a day.

Griffin’s Business Manager – Foodstuffs North Island Angus Mackie says it’s a great initiative to bring back for 2022.

“We’re so glad to be working alongside Foodstuffs again to help Breast Cancer Foundation NZ with their important work.”

Due to the ongoing effects of Covid-19, women have been missing their annual mammograms with 50,000 women estimated to be overdue for a check-up.

Breast Cancer Foundation NZ chief executive, Ah-Leen Rayner, says these biscuits serve as a delicious reminder of the importance of breast health.

“Breast cancer is most treatable when it’s found early. Women should be breast aware from age 20, which means you need to know the normal look and feel of your breasts, so you can tell your doctor if there any changes.”

“Breast Cancer Foundation NZ receives no government funding, so we rely on generous partners like Foodstuffs and Griffin’s to help raise critical funds so we can educate Kiwis on the importance of going for mammograms, doing regular self-checks and providing support to breast cancer patients. New World, PAK’nSAVE and Four Square customers who purchase the social impact biscuits for their morning tea or Pink Ribbon Breakfast, will have a direct impact on Breast Cancer Foundation NZ’s efforts and the support we provide.”

Head along to your local New World, PAK’nSAVE or Four Square this May to pick up a packet of bikkies to share with your friends and whānau and start the important conversation of breast health.

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from Griffin's on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


Reserve Bank: Pleased With Strong Public Interest In The Future Of Money
Three issues papers published by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand – Te Pūtea Matua have drawn strong support for ensuring cash remains available and accepted... More>>


Electricity Authority: Final Review Maintains Transpower's Errors Led To 9 August Power Cuts The Electricity Authority (Authority) has completed its final review of the 9 August 2021 power cuts which left 34,000 customers without electricity on one of the coldest nights of the year... More>>


Forest & Bird: Launches Legal Action To Protect Pūtiki Penguins
Today Forest & Bird applied to the High Court for a judicial review regarding the Department of Conservation’s approval of a Wildlife Permit, relating to kororā at Kennedy Point in Pūtiki Bay on Waiheke Island... More>>


Federated Farmers: Rabobank Survey Shows Continued Strong Growth In Farm Staff Pay
Average growth of 13 percent in pay packages in the last two years is another reason for more New Zealanders to consider a career in agriculture, Federated Farmers President Andrew Hoggard says... More>>


Brewers Guild: Largest Beer Tax Increase In Recent Memory On The Cards As Inflation His 30-year High
The latest Statistics New Zealand inflation figures will have many brewers and ultimately consumers gazing into their pint glasses this week as beer excise tax is set to increase by the highest level in over 30 years... More>>



BNZ: Monetary Tightening Brought Forward
The Monetary Policy Committee today increased the Official Cash Rate (OCR) to 1.50 percent. The Committee agreed it is appropriate to continue to tighten monetary conditions at pace to best maintain price stability and support maximum sustainable employment... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 