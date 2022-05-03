A Fresh Approach To Site And Construction Management Gives Controversial Lakes Development A New Life





Classic Builders will begin work on the construction of new homes on the Lakes Development site previously developed by Bella Vista. Construction will commence in June. Classic Builders, a company renowned for its social responsibility and desire to get Kiwis in homes, has stipulated the homes will solely be available to owner-occupiers, not investors.

The site in question has been the subject of lengthy investigation, court hearings, broken dreams and a costly saga that began in late 2017. Twenty-one homes in the Bella Vista development were eventually declared dangerous or not up to standard and had to be abandoned. Last year three Tauranga men were fined, and a company convicted over the botched housing development.

The land was taken over by Tauranga City Council in 2020, put out to tender, and sold to Tauranga-based Classic Group. Classic Builders falls under the Classic Group umbrella and is one of New Zealand's largest residential construction companies with more than 25 years’ sector experience.

Classic Group co-director Peter Cooney says the development is now in reliable hands. “We are aware this site is the subject of public scrutiny and wish to assure we are driving this development forward with a new vision and quality assurance measures in place every step of the way to ensure success. In addition, we are happy to be building more housing opportunities in a district starved of building site opportunities.”

A key defect of the original development, carried out by Bella Vista Homes, was the retaining. Classic Developments worked with local contractor Sabre Construction to ensure the retaining walls and civil works have been carried out to the specified plan. Classic Group’s health and safety company CASE and Worksafe have been to the site to ensure all activity followed safe practices.

“Retaining has been established along the rear boundary to mitigate any possible stability issues with the housing at the back of the lots, and our development includes extensive retaining between the lots too. The result is solid, flat platforms with retaining on all sides, all achieved before any building begins,” Peter explains.

Once complete, the development will provide quality housing opportunities with 13 standalone dwellings. Five house and land packages will initially be released, Prices have yet to be set but will exceed $950,000.

There were previously 16 dwellings on the site Classic Builders is developing however the revised 13-house layout creates better outcomes for the house design and lifestyle. Classic Builders have worked within the site constraints to keep the houses at a reasonable size, while still providing an outdoor living space and necessary onsite turning for each of the dwellings.

The dwellings will enjoy a north-west outlook and have been designed to fit the subdivision design specifications stipulated for The Lakes, ensuring they will sit well with the surrounding homes.

Bay of Plenty Regional Manager, Nathan Watkins, said ‘The development offers an exciting opportunity to offer quality housing to a Tauranga market hungry for housing opportunities. Interest already expressed has been strong, exceeding the number of houses available. Thankfully, there is a Classic development nearby that may interest home-hunters in Kennedy Ridge, Pyes Pa where more than 50 Classic Builders house and land packages will be available in the fourth quarter of this year.’

Those who have not yet registered interest can do so at https://www.classicbuilders.co.nz/developments/bay-of-plenty/lakes-boulevard/

Those on the list will be contacted when the house and land packages come to market, which is expected to from May through to July.

Classic Builders believes it is a fundamental right that Kiwis get to own their own home. This nation-wide company has built more than 6,500 homes and developed over 4000 lots of land to date.

Late last year, the Classic Group and the New Zealand Super Fund established a $300 million partnership that will help build thousands of new homes. This collaboration is expected to bring momentum, help solve infrastructure issues, and deliver a future pipeline of desperately needed housing supply for New Zealanders.

