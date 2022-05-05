Asia Pioneer Entertainment Launches Its First NFT Series: Asia Tigers Club Enter The Metaverse

Macau's leading gaming equipment supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd ('APE' Holdings; 8400.HK) is pleased to announce the launch of Asia Tigers Club, the Group's first NFT to enter the metaverse.

Asia Tigers Club is an NFT project consisting of 8,800 uniquely created and fashioned tigers' Pictures For Profile (PFPs) based on the Ethereum block chain. The pre-launch will start by the end of May and the full series will be sold via the official website www.asiatigersclub.com via direct minting only.

The art-work of Asia Tigers Club was developed by established Portuguese artist Pedro Lourenco, by using traditional Chinese ink drawings coupled with modern generative art techniques. The Tiger theme is not only representative of Asia, but the character embodies the spirit, strength, adaptability and determination to bring back Asia travel to resort destinations throughout the region.

Holders of Asia Tigers Club NFTs will have priority access to metaverse offerings in Mini Macau on Sandbox to be launched around June as well as the Group's future Resortverse metaverse. Collectors of Asia Tigers NFT will receive Resortverse Tokens which will be redeemable into real-life resort travel, hospitality, entertainment and dining experiences in Macau and across Asia.

APE Holdings CFO and Executive Director Mr. Tony Chan said, "We are really proud to be one of Macau's first major NFT projects that is building a community of digital art collectors and links them back to travel and leisure in Macau. After many months of travel restrictions, we hope Macau will be the first holiday destination in travelers' minds. Asia Tigers Club will allow collectors to first experience a digital Macau via our metaverse offerings, and when the travel restrictions relax, collectors can be among the first travellers to Macau and gain real-life benefits via our Travel Token marketplace."

Mr. Chan added, "As the worldwide environment changed and has stopped many travelers from coming to Asia, our vision is to build Asian travel destinations on the Metaverse. Our first foray is to build Mini Macau in The Sandbox Game Maker as a prototype for our upcoming Resortverse project."

Asia Tigers Club NFT collections are uniquely drawn by renowned Portugal artist. [APE Holdings]

