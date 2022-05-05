Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Asia Pioneer Entertainment Launches Its First NFT Series: Asia Tigers Club Enter The Metaverse

Thursday, 5 May 2022, 5:19 pm
Press Release: ACN Newswire

Macau's leading gaming equipment supplier Asia Pioneer Entertainment Holdings Ltd ('APE' Holdings; 8400.HK) is pleased to announce the launch of Asia Tigers Club, the Group's first NFT to enter the metaverse.

Asia Tigers Club is an NFT project consisting of 8,800 uniquely created and fashioned tigers' Pictures For Profile (PFPs) based on the Ethereum block chain. The pre-launch will start by the end of May and the full series will be sold via the official website www.asiatigersclub.com via direct minting only.

The art-work of Asia Tigers Club was developed by established Portuguese artist Pedro Lourenco, by using traditional Chinese ink drawings coupled with modern generative art techniques. The Tiger theme is not only representative of Asia, but the character embodies the spirit, strength, adaptability and determination to bring back Asia travel to resort destinations throughout the region.

Holders of Asia Tigers Club NFTs will have priority access to metaverse offerings in Mini Macau on Sandbox to be launched around June as well as the Group's future Resortverse metaverse. Collectors of Asia Tigers NFT will receive Resortverse Tokens which will be redeemable into real-life resort travel, hospitality, entertainment and dining experiences in Macau and across Asia.

APE Holdings CFO and Executive Director Mr. Tony Chan said, "We are really proud to be one of Macau's first major NFT projects that is building a community of digital art collectors and links them back to travel and leisure in Macau. After many months of travel restrictions, we hope Macau will be the first holiday destination in travelers' minds. Asia Tigers Club will allow collectors to first experience a digital Macau via our metaverse offerings, and when the travel restrictions relax, collectors can be among the first travellers to Macau and gain real-life benefits via our Travel Token marketplace."

Mr. Chan added, "As the worldwide environment changed and has stopped many travelers from coming to Asia, our vision is to build Asian travel destinations on the Metaverse. Our first foray is to build Mini Macau in The Sandbox Game Maker as a prototype for our upcoming Resortverse project."

Asia Tigers Club NFT collections are uniquely drawn by renowned Portugal artist. [APE Holdings]

© Scoop Media

Support the news you love

Scoop has been a champion of independent journalism and open publishing for over 20 years. It stands for informing New Zealanders through straight-talking independent journalism, and publishing news from politics and a huge range of sectors. Now, more than ever, sustainable financial support will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Get our free pānui
Find more from ACN Newswire on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Science Media Centre: Mycoplasma Bovis Nearly Eradicated - Expert Reaction
The cattle disease which arrived in New Zealand nearly five years ago has been reduced down to a single farm. It comes after a world-first eradication campaign involving the culling of thousands of cattle... More>>



Stats: Annual Wage Inflation Rises To 3.0 Percent
Annual wage inflation measured by the labour cost index (LCI) rose to 3.0 percent in the March 2022 quarter, up from 2.6 percent in the December 2021 quarter, Stats NZ said today... More>>

BusinessNZ: Broader Immigration Criteria Welcomed BusinessNZ welcomes the Government’s announcement that residence class visa holders who are not vaccinated against COVID-19 will be able to enter New Zealand from 6 May... More>>


Statistics: Electric Vehicle Imports Accelerate As New Zealanders Look To The Future
Imports of fully electric vehicles more than tripled in the year ended March 2022, amid a record-breaking year for imports of all vehicle types, Stats NZ said today... More>>


Barfoot & Thompson: House Price Decline Shows Up In April Sales
The decline in Auckland residential property prices that has been predicted following the rise in the rate of inflation and mortgage interest rates has finally shown up in sales figures... More>>



KiwiRail: Peter Reidy Returning As CEO
Former KiwiRail Chief Executive Peter Reidy will return to the role to take the company forward after nearly four years as CEO at Fletcher Construction, KiwiRail Chairman David McLean says... More>>


work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 
 