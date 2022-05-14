Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Local SEO Key For Business Success In Auckland

Saturday, 14 May 2022, 5:45 am
Press Release: Premium SEO NZ

Gaining first-page rankings can seem an overwhelming endeavour when considering the vastness of the internet. For this reason, many smaller companies incorrectly believe that investing in SEO is a waste of money, as they must compete with multinationals that have the resources to ensure first-page listings all the time. And yes, if the aim is to compete in international search results, this can be a daunting prospect for small companies with limited budgets. But that’s not the only way in which SEO works.

Rather, more and more small companies across Auckland are finding value in local SEO. By honing website content to appeal to a smaller, more direct, and local market, it’s possible to cut out a substantial load of the competition without much effort. That is, if a company’s site is optimised for local searches – be it for New Zealand, Auckland, or even a specific area in the city – it is far more likely to land on the first page of local-specific search results than its international competitors.

Think of it this way: if Cheryl from Grey Lynn wants to buy flowers for her grandmother, chances are she’ll begin her online search in the Grey Lynn area and then move out to adjoining neighbourhoods that are still within an acceptable driving distance between her and her grandmother’s home. She’s not going to be interested in viewing websites for florists not operating in the immediate area. Thus, the more targeted a company’s local SEO, the greater the chances of landing a first-page result and having people visit the website. In turn, the more local website traffic to a locally-operated business, the greater the sales conversion rate.

It takes time for effective and specific Auckland SEO services to reap rewards, but investing in local SEO could prove vital for early business success.

