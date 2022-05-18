Wise Move Celebrates 10,000 Completed Deliveries

Wise Move has reached a new milestone with over 10,000 completed deliveries since its inception in 2019. The company has more than 9,000 positive reviews and signed more than 400 trusted movers and carriers in New Zealand over the last 3 years. It aims to continue to increase its position as the leading moving company platform in the country.

Delivering great customer experiences

Customer satisfaction has been a key component of Wise Move's success. The Wise Move team, together with every single moving company and carrier on the platform, is passionate about providing the best moving experience possible, and this milestone highlights the group's commitment to improving the New Zealand moving industry.

"We are proud of what we have achieved as a company, and look forward to the future. We hope that more Kiwis will trust Wise Move for their next move. The best part about what we do is that anything is possible - from moving furniture to motorcycles to pianos. Simply submit a delivery request and the best movers for the job will respond." - Founder and CEO Gediminas.

What does this mean for the future?

The aim is to continue growing, and Wise Move is already planning for the future.

“We have big plans for customers and moving companies in New Zealand. We want to be the go-to online platform when it comes to moving, but we also want to create new business opportunities for Kiwis.”

As Wise Move grows, so do the companies they work with. The platform aims to bring transparency to the moving industry by making it easier for clients to find trusted, vetted and reviewed carriers.

“There is no way to hide bad service with Wise Move- so only the best companies make the cut. This helps our clients get the best service at the very best price.”

Wise Move is here to stay

Wise Move has established itself as a leader in the moving industry, and changed the way people find reputable moving companies. The focus for the coming years will be on improving every aspect of service delivery as to continue to provide the best service at the most affordable prices.

About Wise Move

Wise Move is the leading moving company platform in New Zealand. We connect users to the most trusted moving companies in New Zealand with just one delivery request.

Our aim is to enable people to hire independent and commercial movers in New Zealand with confidence. What makes us unique is the variety of services we cover such as vehicle and motorcycle transport, piano movers, home movers, as well as local and nationwide home relocation movers.

Not only do we make it easier for clients, we help our movers connect to new business. If a company delivers great service, they will continue to reap the rewards. Smaller carriers can find success with Wise Move because it’s more than just delivering a parcel - it’s about delivering exceptional customer experiences.

It's never been easier to find a mover you can count on - give Wise Move a try today.

